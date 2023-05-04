concert #39: the lathums, the killers @ wiener stadthalle | 07/12/2022

“the killers” embraced the viennese audience with a gigantic show!

when i woke up that tuesday, i knew that “the killers” would be performing in vienna that evening, but not that i would be there. me and my partner didn’t have tickets, but my partner said we had to go there in the evening, because of nostalgia and such – and as cheaply as possible. so i spent my office breaks on the usual fansale platforms and even though i hadn’t believed in it anymore, it was clear in the late afternoon: i would go somewhere to the central cemetery to pick up two front-of-stage tickets for very little money. said and done. my partner’s second wish, to be as far up the front as possible, wasn’t too difficult with these tickets.

we were there very early, because “the lathums“ were announced as a support band. since we were able to see and cheer for the group in london last autumn, we were twice as excited about this evening. everyone around us looked at us with wide eyes because we were so enthusiastic right from the start with the opening act. but “the lathums” were just really great – they presented their melodic, timeless indie hits, showed their most sympathetic side, interacted with the audience, challenged them to a sea of ​​lights during a beautiful ballad and in the end they could probably do many more convince people of their qualities.