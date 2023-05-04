concert #39: the lathums, the killers @ wiener stadthalle | 07/12/2022

“the killers” embraced the viennese audience with a gigantic show!
when i woke up that tuesday, i knew that “the killers” would be performing in vienna that evening, but not that i would be there. me and my partner didn’t have tickets, but my partner said we had to go there in the evening, because of nostalgia and such – and as cheaply as possible. so i spent my office breaks on the usual fansale platforms and even though i hadn’t believed in it anymore, it was clear in the late afternoon: i would go somewhere to the central cemetery to pick up two front-of-stage tickets for very little money. said and done. my partner’s second wish, to be as far up the front as possible, wasn’t too difficult with these tickets.
we were there very early, because “the lathums“ were announced as a support band. since we were able to see and cheer for the group in london last autumn, we were twice as excited about this evening. everyone around us looked at us with wide eyes because we were so enthusiastic right from the start with the opening act. but “the lathums” were just really great – they presented their melodic, timeless indie hits, showed their most sympathetic side, interacted with the audience, challenged them to a sea of lights during a beautiful ballad and in the end they could probably do many more convince people of their qualities.
as singer brandon flowers with his band “the killers“ as soon as i entered the stage, i was just flabbergasted: first and foremost not necessarily because of the music, but because of his smooth, even face! how could he not age over the years? the shiny grey-silver suit was perhaps also a reason why we were so dazzled. in any case, it was overwhelming with what power and energy “the killers” stormed the stage and literally blew us away with their hits.
as the third song, “when you were young” boomed out at us, and i thought there were probably one or two tears of joy rolling down my cheek. what a song! there was no time for realizing and collecting, because it continued with the same high quality and a tremendous stage show: brandon flowers scurried from one end of the stage to the other, hopped, posed and sang his heart out!
the incredible density of the killers hits like “smile like you mean it”, “human” and “somebody told me” was briefly interrupted: alex moore, singer of the lathums, came on stage to sing his own hit “how beautiful life can be” to perform together with brandon flowers. and that was great! because the security went hand in hand with the fact that we don’t have to do without indie hits in the future either… if “the killers” stop, we still have “the lathums”!
it continued with the bombastic “runaways”, and a little later “all the things that i’ve done” followed with a choir and a rain of confetti! this marked the supposed end of the concert, but everyone knew anyway that we could still look forward to encores. the grande finale consisted of the songs “spaceman”, “for reasons unknown” and of course the super hit “mr. bright side”. brandon flowers was still not out of breath and fired us up to the very last note!
the whole evening was overwhelming – starting with a wonderful support show from “the lathums” to a hyperactive brandon flowers who convinced everyone with his energy that “the killers” are probably one of the best (live) bands in the world. in any case, this evening arrangement was a wonderful spontaneous idea, and maybe next time we won’t leave so much time buying tickets.