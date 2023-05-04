concert #40: alt-j @ metastadt | 07/16/2022

the perfect symbiosis between music and light – only “alt-j” can do that. this was proven at an impressive open air concert in the meta city.

a concert by “alt-j” is always possible – that’s why i made my way to metastadt that saturday to see the british band. I was looking forward to the place where it happened, because a few days earlier at “Michael Kiwanuka” I was able to enjoy a beautiful sunset / magical twilight mood to the music, and I was hoping for the same experience at alt-j (but without attacks from grasshoppers). whereby: alt-j usually don’t need additional light magic by mother nature, since they usually have the most beautiful light show in their luggage.

before we started with “alt-j” we enjoyed the band “Good morning„, a secret project by a couple of salzburg musicians. admittedly, i was busy gossiping – there were just too many cool people there to chat! but when “alt-j“ When we stormed the stage at around 9:15 p.m., we were of course already ready – right up front so as not to miss anything.

their unique style of music quickly found its way into every corner of the open-air area – there was no escape. in addition to the unmistakable sound, the meta city was treated to an impressive light show. i have rarely seen more beautiful visuals – sometimes under water, sometimes on a mountain, sometimes in the middle of a fire, sometimes in a geometric construct – thanks to light art, we could be anywhere.

“alt-j” presented each of their hits, such as “every other freckle”, “in cold blood,” “tesselate” or “matilda” with a kind of magic – because even if the group only moved very poorly or not at all, you got carried away anyway. the audience sang along, rocked along, and above all: dreamed together with the band into other spheres.

the connection between the band and the crowd was particularly evident in the encore block: during the very last song “breezeblocks” everyone sang “i love you so, i love you so” and at alt-j’s request “louder, louder!” was repeated by the viennese audience refilled. it was really wonderful how not only the stage and the musicians on it shone, but also the eyes of the concert-goers. almost a bit unexpectedly, the open-air concert by “alt-j” in the meta city became a real highlight – because the place and the people made it so!