concert #55: biffy clyro @ gasometer | 09/16/2022

a solid evening with a solid band: “biffy clyro” were in the gasometer!

on that friday evening we wanted to be in the gasometer in time – firstly to get a good seat but also to get the opening act “the state“ to be able to examine. said and done. “de staat” from the netherlands warmed us up wonderfully and we were really well warmed up for biffy fucking clyro.

as the scottish bandbiffy clyro“ as the stage stormed, we could hardly believe our eyes: they were actually wearing upper body clothing. wouldn’t we enjoy your trademark, the naked tattooed upper body, this evening? that was the big question we asked ourselves. it took a few songs before they finally showed us their tattoos and also threw us a firework of hits: “black chandelier”, “that golden rule”, “mountains”, “machines” – it warmed my heart right away, with so many great numbers.

hair was shaken, the wildest poses were taken and at the same time they were drenched in devotional light for ballads: biffy clyro presented us with a perfect rock show, peppered with quiet moments and moments full of fervent audience chants! speaking of the audience: the crowd in attendance showed their affection for the scots in an exemplary manner. there was always good applause and cheering!

Biffy Clyro didn’t have many words up his sleeve, but that wasn’t really that important. somehow there was a connection anyway that didn’t need a lot of talking. the music alone created so much togetherness that no one had to name it.

even if it was a really nice concert experience all round – somehow a tiny highlight was missing, which might take your breath away for a very short second. biffy clyro have relied on the tried and tested, which is of course also great, but sometimes you look forward to something extra, an anecdote or a tiny interaction that makes everything that little bit more unforgettable. biffy clyro can do that – maybe next time we’ll tease you that extra bit.

I like:

Like Loading…

similar posts

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

