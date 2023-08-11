Home » concert #58: cassia @ b72 | 09/27/2022
Entertainment

concert #58: cassia @ b72 | 09/27/2022

by admin
concert #58: cassia @ b72 | 09/27/2022

tropical indie pop by “cassia” at b72 on a cool autumn day – the best idea if you like it warm!

it was autumn and it was getting colder and, as is well known, saving heating costs was the order of the day. my consideration was: the less i am at home, the less i have to freeze/heat. and where is the best place to stay in autumn if you want to be nice and warm? of course, at concerts! so it was fine with me that the appearance of the british band “cassia” was in my diary. warm up in the b72 with good music, what could be better!?

So I found myself in the b72 and as a support act “Dominik Hartz“a – in the truest sense of the word. the singer, who brings his songs to the public in german, encouraged people to jump and the temperatures in the venerable guerrilla arcade also rose.

sometime entered then “cassia“ the stage and were a bit reserved at first. after a while they finally thawed out a bit – and i mean, who can’t be in the best mood with tropical indie sounds? at least the band itself has to be automatically highly motivated! because the special thing about their music is that you feel like you’re in the south, like somewhere on the beach. Lightness, warmth, good mood – the songs radiate all of that. and that also arrived in the b72!

slowly but surely the hits were let loose on the audience and you could really see how the joy of dancing increased more and more. not only the crowd danced, but also “cassia” herself. they liked their concert more and more. at some point the whole undertaking seemed almost euphoric on both sides! in any case, it was nice to move to “motions”, “right there” and “100 times over” – the good feelings imprinted themselves a bit better in the brain.

See also  Journalism is indebted to the truth and to the people

and that’s exactly the final conclusion: there’s simply nothing negative to say, because only the positive feelings have taken root. You can always look at “cassia” – but especially when you’re cold or you have to save on heating costs. there is actually no better music to warm your heart!

I like it:

Like Loading…

You may also like

Li Ning and PIN SKTBS Collaborate to Launch...

Artist Portrait: Red House Painters – The shivering...

GOD SELECTION XXX and fragment design Collaborate on...

Boris – Ibitsu 2023 – HeavyPop.at

For those who missed the great Veermer exhibition...

ARTEFUCKT – Announce ‘Ethik’ as upcoming album

STAMM’s 2024 Spring/Summer Collection: Bringing Dreams to Life...

Kind – Close Encounters

Brain Bridge Festival – Peuerbach – Tag 2...

concert #59: pabst @ rhiz | 09/28/2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy