concert #58: cassia @ b72 | 09/27/2022

tropical indie pop by “cassia” at b72 on a cool autumn day – the best idea if you like it warm!

it was autumn and it was getting colder and, as is well known, saving heating costs was the order of the day. my consideration was: the less i am at home, the less i have to freeze/heat. and where is the best place to stay in autumn if you want to be nice and warm? of course, at concerts! so it was fine with me that the appearance of the british band “cassia” was in my diary. warm up in the b72 with good music, what could be better!?

So I found myself in the b72 and as a support act “Dominik Hartz“a – in the truest sense of the word. the singer, who brings his songs to the public in german, encouraged people to jump and the temperatures in the venerable guerrilla arcade also rose.

sometime entered then “cassia“ the stage and were a bit reserved at first. after a while they finally thawed out a bit – and i mean, who can’t be in the best mood with tropical indie sounds? at least the band itself has to be automatically highly motivated! because the special thing about their music is that you feel like you’re in the south, like somewhere on the beach. Lightness, warmth, good mood – the songs radiate all of that. and that also arrived in the b72!

slowly but surely the hits were let loose on the audience and you could really see how the joy of dancing increased more and more. not only the crowd danced, but also “cassia” herself. they liked their concert more and more. at some point the whole undertaking seemed almost euphoric on both sides! in any case, it was nice to move to “motions”, “right there” and “100 times over” – the good feelings imprinted themselves a bit better in the brain.

and that’s exactly the final conclusion: there’s simply nothing negative to say, because only the positive feelings have taken root. You can always look at “cassia” – but especially when you’re cold or you have to save on heating costs. there is actually no better music to warm your heart!

