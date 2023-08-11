concert #59: pabst @ rhiz | 09/28/2022

“pabst” were in the rhiz – including their contemporaries the “tonproblemen”. a look back at an evening that could have been really good.

It was more of a coincidence that I discovered the band “pabst” for myself. I listened to a piece of music while researching, without any expectations and suddenly it was all over me. i really fell into the billy talent-like music, i didn’t want to hear anything else and wanted to discover all the pieces available. and then the group also had a concert in vienna’s rhiz on their tour schedule. so it was very clear that I had to go there.

so i turned up at the rhiz on that day and was excited to see what the evening had in store. and: he had plenty ready. not only did i bump into an old friend, i was also given a really positive reception by the opening act.curb” surprised. the group of three made the finest pop punk – the absolute highlight was the we are heroes cover “denkmal”. I didn’t know until then that I really wanted to hear the punk version of it!

a short time later “pabst“ the way to the stage, straight through the crowded rhiz. I was so expectant that it could only go haywire. but right from the start: at the beginning i was still optimistic that the sound would be readjusted. someone must have noticed that it was so unbelievably loud that you could hardly hear any sounds. all you could hear was extremely loud drums and maybe a faint guitar in the background. but no voice. the voice, one of the most important instruments for this band, was just barely audible.

At some point I thought maybe it was me. everyone present went along, really celebrated the band – these people obviously had to hear the band, didn’t they? maybe i was just in the wrong place? so i started to wander – first in the direction of sound engineering, but it didn’t get much better. I then had to stop my wandering around the rhiz for a short time – there was heavy banging again and again, once so heavy that I fell over. Luckily nothing happened and I was able to get up quickly.

i was getting sadder and sadder because sometimes i realized that my favorite songs were being played, but the voice was still barely audible. it annoyed me so much because i knew the concert could have been so good if the sound engineering had put in a little effort. in addition to the sound problems, there was another problem: the temperature. it was so unbelievably warm, the sweat was literally dripping from the ceiling. but i wanted to persevere for “pabst” – and i thought to the end that the sound technology and temperature would still work out. haha, of course not!

at some point the show was almost over, “pabst” still played the sixpence-none-the-richer-cover “kiss me” to the delight of everyone present (or at least to my delight). that was the icing on the cake for a rather mixed evening (the photos turned out really great). next time it will be better, next time the band will play at chelsea (08.12.2023)!

