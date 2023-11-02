concert #6: george ezra @ wiener stadthalle | February 22, 2023

Guitar pop and great voices in their purest form: Passenger and George Ezra graced the Wiener Stadthalle.

Admittedly, I wasn’t that keen on this concert evening. Crowds of people and folk pop didn’t particularly motivate me to indulge in the spectacle. but I had a ticket, so I went too.

At the beginning an old friend was on stage, namely the singer/songwriter “passenger“. and he was really likeable because he didn’t take himself too seriously. and maybe he saved my evening because he said that he’s actually a nobody, but he has this one hit called “let her go” and that’s why we know him. And this announcement was somehow so heartfelt that I wanted to jump on stage to hug him. passenger, you’re not nobody, you’re great anyway! In addition, “Passenger” was bathed in the most beautiful stage lighting and so I was completely satisfied visually. So it was worth leaving the house after all!

At first I thought the lighting concept at “george ezra“It’s been boring, but at the latest with the pompous song “Savior” the simple light frame, which began to shine in time, in combination with the music, really blew me away. Even with the hits that he blasted out of the speakers after the series, it was clear: George Ezra is actually huge. a star. real star.

During “Hold My Girl” the entire audience joined in with the bass-baritone singer, and during “Green Green Grass” everyone bobbed their heads happily. During “Blame It One Me” I felt like I was on a rattling train ride because of the intrusive beat, during “Paradise” George Ezra even went to his knees. One of the few movements he did, mostly was with his guitar, a swinging arm was actually mostly the highest of feelings. So you couldn’t expect any wild dance performances, but most of those present were just there to finally hear George Ezra’s awesome voice and all the big hits live.

Personally, I got George Ezra on my radar in 2014 because of the hit “Budapest,” and when this all-time hit came on, everyone was invited to join in as well. It was somehow festive and at the same time somehow a campfire atmosphere – you could definitely feel how much the band liked and appreciated their audience and vice versa. This feeling of community has never been greater, never more audible than with this song, the supposedly last song.

Of course, George Ezra had two encores up his sleeve, “Dance All Over Me” and “Shotgun”. and everyone was probably happy with that. Only I’m not really sure, I would have liked something wild, confetti or a really bad dance routine. But there were more, very nice songs from a star who doesn’t want to attract negative attention under any circumstances. I still think a little crazy would do him some good. nonetheless: a beautiful concert, both in the auditory and visual sense!

