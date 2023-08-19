concert #60: tom odell @ simm city | 09/30/2022

“tom modell” in simm city was an experience – on several levels.

the “tom odell” concert in simm city was completely sold out – and that scared me. i had never been to simm city before, i had no idea what it would be like there. and certainly no idea what a sold out simm city would be like. so we got there as early as possible – and got a bit lost in simmering right away. were they really the entrance? were we really right here?

we were right but the questions didn’t stop. do you really feel like you have to queue for an hour at the cloakroom? are there really only two bars? and why does it all seem like an improvised concert in a school gym? i wanted to put the weird feelings aside and focus on the essentials, namely the artists. everything will be fine in this gym. once the stage lights go on, the gym feeling will surely go away, i thought to myself.

we positioned ourselves near a bar, because the temperature rose rapidly in this gym. “cartwright“ was the first to step into the limelight and gently delighted us with beautiful singer/songwriter music. well, he tried, most of the time people were gossiping so loud that it was a bit difficult to follow and enjoy the music. also with the second artist of the evening, most of those present were busy chatting, and so sometimes i could only guess which song “can“ just on stage gave the best. to the gym vibes now also an inattentive audience… i was a bit boiling inside. how hard is it to keep your mouth shut during a performance?

and at some point then strutted “tom odell“ onto the stage floor – but not in the best of moods. a photographer was kicked out because of insufficiently trained staff and i got a bit scared. everyone was just doing their job… so i tried not only to push aside the gym vibes and the chatter-audience-hate, but also to suppress my fear of tom odell. yes, there was a bit of a worm in it that evening, but i still had hope. at some point the lana del rey cover of “video games” sounded and that calmed me down for the very first time that evening. hearing something familiar, an audience singing along instead of chatting and tom odell must have worked on his mood as well.

speaking of mood: at some point the mood got so good that tom odell actually got on the piano and put his entertainer qualities to the test. but don’t ask me which song. also remembered that he brought his support acts on stage with “half as good” and sang together with them. that made him a bit more likeable.

but he only really stepped on the gas with the encore, which was a total of five songs long. not only did he play the piano standing up, he kind of took a dip in the crowd and played nick cave during the song “concrete”. his band was always in the background, standing in front of illuminated sheets. during “smiling all the way back home” his band even clapped, i think it was only at that point that i realized that there were more people on the stage besides tom odell. before his very last song he improvised a farewell song about vienna – i thought that was nice. even nicer was the final anthem “another love”. everyone sang and probably even cried. a real over-the-top hit, you really can’t say anything about it. standing there and feeling goosebumps all over your body, the visit to the gym was really worth it.

all in all, the visit to the simm city was not my highlight. i had a lot of trouble getting into the right mood. the small simm city might be quite nice when the number of visitors is not that high, but a bit restrictive when the house is sold out. and tom model? I’m still a bit afraid of that one, but “another love” made everything right again. what a song!