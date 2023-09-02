concert #65: the cure @ marx hall | 10/23/2022

at the right time in the right place: “the cure” put on a perfect concert in the marx hall!

i was a bit afraid to attend the “the cure” concert in the marx hall. the marx halle doesn’t have the best reputation when it comes to flair and sound, the marx halle is always a bit of an emergency solution. when we arrived that evening, there was already an incredible amount going on, fighting your way forward was a bit tedious. however, due to steel supports, it was imperative to look for a good spot.

as the obligatory opening act “the twilight sad“ started to play, that was expectedly sobering: the music got lost in the big hall, the singing sometimes sounded more like a call for help. Up until that point, I actually called myself a “The Twilight Sad” fan, but the performance ruined everything. not because the band didn’t try, but rather because the place was too big for the group. “the twilight sad” belong on beautiful open air stages or in small, cramped clubs – everything else is rather inappropriate.

a little later the concert of “the cure‘ and my expectations were low. after only a few tracks i was more than positively surprised: the synthe-sound of the group somehow fit in incredibly well into this flair-free industrial hall. singer robert smith seemed in a good mood – he not only played his songs down, he performed properly, danced around, pulled faces and showed us great poses. not only was he a master on the guitar, he also entertained us splendidly with a flute solo.

but not only robert smith was involved, also the rest of the band tried to please the audience. yes, there was really something going on on stage – and then there was the beautiful stage lighting, which perfectly staged the whole performance.

and at some point all the big hits came after the row, although there was a little embarrassing moment for the viennese audience during “friday i’m in love”: robert smith wanted to persuade the crowd to sing a part alone, but only a few came voices, mostly silence and smith turned around and shook his head. after that it went on anyway, with “close to me”, “in between days” and “just like heaven”.

“boys don’t cry” was chosen as the closing anthem and well, nobody really had a reason to cry. the evening was just really good – only tears of joy would have been allowed! all concerns about the marx halle were also blown away – it just needs the right band in the right place, then everything is wonderful.

