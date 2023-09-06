concert #66: future islands @ arena | 10/31/2022

a halloween party that isn’t one at all: “future islands” performed in the vienna arena on the last day of october – without any costumes but in a very good mood!

What is my favorite thing to do on Halloween? don’t celebrate halloween! i prefer to pursue another activity – and so i was really looking forward to the concert of “future islands”, which took place exactly on halloween night. being able to be out and about and still not have to hang out at a weird halloween party – that was an absolutely brilliant idea.

arrived in the arena, i immediately secured our regular places at the front – i just wanted to see everything from the future islands show. but before the main attraction of the evening was on stage, “laundromat‘ from Brighton, it’s our turn to heat up the audience a bit. but as is the case with this viennese audience: they showed little or no interest in the band. there was constant chatter and i even had trouble hearing the music at the front. yes, this chatter during concerts is probably the worst characteristic of austrian crowds.

than then at some point “future islands‘ stormed the stage, those present finally began to shut their mouths. that was pleasant, because you really needed the fullest attention for what was being performed: because singer samuel t. herring was constantly spinning around, from one corner of the stage to the other, he didn’t know standing still. That was so impressive that I couldn’t stop myself from being astonished.

i almost forgot to listen to the synth pop music for a bit because i just wanted to see what herring was going to perform next. he fell to the ground, he threw up his legs, he made movements that i didn’t even know existed. it was a real revelation: how can a person sing and jump around so badly at the same time? I saw his sweat dripping down his forehead, I saw him sliding around on the stage floor, I saw his pants ripped. i had never seen anyone before who felt music so badly and expressed these feelings in crazy movements.

luckily i didn’t miss the big hits: “king of sweden” and “seasons” were so present, maybe you could even hear these hits three kilometers away. samuel t herring left no stone unturned to attract everyone’s attention and ears. his band was less in the center and more in the background: they played the tracks well, but they weren’t allowed to enjoy too big moments. Pity.

all in all i really enjoyed this concert. the location, the sound, the movements – everything was just great!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

