concert #67: grandbrothers @ flex | 03.11.2022

The “Grandbrothers” brought their electronic spectacle to the Viennese Flex – and it was a real celebration!

It was once again a concert of the kind that I was a bit afraid of. The “Grandbrothers” make instrumental music and it can be great, but that kind of music can also be terribly boring. Creating a mood without a voice is truly an art. But well – I really didn’t know what to expect, I just had strange concerns about the boredom that might arise.

My concerns were somewhat alleviated when I entered the Flex and saw this instrument construct on stage. That alone looked so fascinating, in the worst case scenario I would just count all the cables I could spot. But it didn’t get that far: when the duo entered the stage and belted out the first songs, they used a simple trick to create a good atmosphere, namely an engaging light show!

The light flickered and hissed in time, the two instrumentalists moved sometimes minimally and sometimes a little more wildly behind their electronic music devices. The live electronic music was definitely captivating and it was almost impossible to stand still. At times it didn’t feel like a concert but rather like a good, very club evening. But if you didn’t immerse yourself in the music while dancing with your eyes closed, but instead looked at the stage, you realized that there were two people hard at work to present us the perfect sounds.

I thought it was good that there were one or two announcements or anecdotes in between and that they also made electronic music together right next to each other on an electronic device. I can’t describe it in more detail because I don’t know much about these instruments and their functions.

In any case, my fears were unfounded – the light show in combination with the very danceable, varied electro music were never boring – in fact, the mood to dance grew more and more, and the end of the concert was almost a bit sad, because it would have been nice to continue dancing .

