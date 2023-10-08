concert #75: porridge radio @ flex | 12/10/2022

“Porridge Radio” were at Flex and ensured a dynamic evening! Wow!

The most important rule for flex visits: be there as early as possible. Because then you still have a chance of getting a really good standing spot, especially if you are not very tall (okay, maybe this rule applies to all concert locations in Vienna anyway). And that’s why we were there really early, right in front of the stage and looking forward to the concert evening.

Speaking of the concert evening, it naturally began in the classic way with a support act. that evening this support act was called “hachiku“And it was a young lady whose real name is Anika Ostendorf and her home base is in Australia. With her shoegaze-y dream pop and her very delicate indie voice, she enchanted everyone present. yikes! I was also a bit shocked, because it’s rare to see this much quality in the supporting program in this country. She seemed a bit shy somehow, but her songs didn’t seem that way at all. The absolute highlight was their Cranberries cover of the song “Dreams”. absolute perfection!

At some point we continued with the main attraction of the evening, namely “porridge radio“. I had already seen the group, or rather the singer Dana Margolin, six months earlier at the Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona with an acoustic set and was already blown away. And that was also the reason why I didn’t want to miss the performance with a full band at the Flex.

It was actually as expected: the entire group was full of energy, the guitar was played quite wildly, the vocals seemed urgent and mournful. You quickly found yourself drawn into this performance, quickly becoming part of it in some way. But I found Dana’s gestures and facial expressions particularly impressive, she felt every word she sang, she almost suffered a little. I was pretty overwhelmed by the intensity of her performance.

But the band “Porridge Radio” not only thundered wild songs at us, sometimes the songs they performed were even really gentle – of course still with a powerful voice. But mostly the show was very spirited. So spirited that the main protagonist even jumped and once even jumped into the middle of the audience – and there she simply sang together with a fan and it almost felt as if something was going to explode at any moment, there was so much tension in the air.

In the end, fortunately, nothing exploded, in the end there was just a lot of satisfaction in the air. It was a really nice concert evening, with lots of beautiful emotions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

