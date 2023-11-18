concert #9: birdy @ gasometer | 04/04/2023

From sweet to wow: “Birdy” let us witness her musical development during her performance at the Gasometer!

The starting point was this: I was full of anticipation, because after a month’s break I was finally able to go to a concert again and then hear “Birdy”, which sounded like balm for the soul. And I urgently needed this balm because at that time I was halfway through a move and my nerves were on edge.

We arrived at the gasometer hall relatively late and that was a mistake because it was already packed with people. Secure a good place: none. So we placed ourselves at the back, in the middle, so that we could at least have good sound, even if the view wasn’t the best.

„birdy“Then started shortly after 9 p.m. with “Raincatchers”, “Voyager” and the Phoenix cover “1901” and presented not only these songs, but above all themselves and their new look. The days of the good ballad player on the piano were over, now she no longer sat at the keyboard instrument all the time, now she stood up, pulled out the guitar and captivated with her look, framed by her pale complexion and her edgy hair -cut. “birdy” had definitely grown up.

But before her adult side came out even more, she delighted us with a classic: “Help the People” boomed through the speakers and I fought back tears. How beautiful is this song actually? The ballad “Not About Angels” also really captivated everyone. what was birdy actually doing with us? What she did best: enchant us with her gentle numbers. It should be clear that the over-the-top hit “Skinny Love” was the current highlight. But that wasn’t all.

When the hymn “Let It All Go” played, the room filled with so much warmth and awe, it was a bit intense. A few numbers earlier, with their cover of “Running Up That Hill”, it was actually clear that “Birdy” could really get you moving. “Let It All Go” just took it to a different level, in a different, more emotional way. Things then became really danceable with “Keeping Your Head Up” – “Birdy” showed that she is actually a pop star. and what a!

She ended her concert with “Your Arms” and finally “Wings” and especially the last song demanded everything again. This hymn dug deep into the brain but above all into the heart. what kind of number! It was therefore completely understandable that the audience didn’t want to stop applauding. Absolutely everyone was thrilled – so “Birdy” can continue on her path with peace of mind, because her fans will accompany her – no matter what direction her future hits take!

I like it:

Like Loading…

similar posts

Share this: Facebook

X

