Whether in literature readings, poetry, or music – here in Café Anno stories are told, history is written. In the dialect Thursday series, dialect musician Reino Glutberg will be giving a concert here this Thursday, April 7th, with his story-telling songs. He presents his stories in song and melody – between the lines. He presents his current album “Freilondstroß”, which elegantly balances country, folk and a small pinch of blues in the Burgenland dialect.

Martin Rupp accompanies on bass.

Surprise guest is musician, author and language artist Florentin Berger-Monit.

Thursday, April 7th, 8 p.m., Café Anno, Lerchenfelderstraße 132

anno-dialect-thursday





