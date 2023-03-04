(c) Marcel Köhler

Woschdog will play on Monday, September 19th at the ORF RadioKulturhaus for the first time with cellist Lukas Lauermann as a permanent member.

woschdog are: Ingrid Lang (vocals), Karl Stirner (zither), Sebastian Seidl (synth), Lukas Lauermann (amplified cello) and Johannes Wakolbinger (drums)

They play a mixture of downtempo/jazz/blues/electronic music or poetic Viennese trip-hop. A very unique music, in which the Viennese shadows ring out on the strings. Shadow-stringed and on the fringes of reality.

What emerges is a music similar to that in Sartre’s work Nauseatranscends, takes a look behind the objective in terms of sound, and is emotionally touching – something that only music can do in this form, as the saying goes.

Lukas Lauermann has been a permanent member of woschdog since August 2022. With his cello he will give the woschdog sound additional vibration and further melody lines.

Portishead also noted a cello in their sound and booklet on the third album. So it fits perfectly with it. He is known from legendary, music-related bands such as A Life, a Song, a Cigarette and from his solo albums.

On the solo album “How I Remember Now I Remember How” Lauermann’s cello playing evokes the waves on which brave sailors wrestle with the storms (sterile pression 6). The music on “How I Remember Now I Remember How” is both daring and keen in that regard. Always striving for artistic limitlessness.

Tickets for woschdog at the RadioKulturhaus:

Tickets for the Radiokulturhaus







