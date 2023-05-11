Concorso d’Eleganza of Villa d’Este, on stage the 50 most beautiful (and expensive) historic cars in the world

MILAN – Everything is ready for one of the most exclusive appointments in automotive history in the world. In fact, the 2023 edition of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este will be staged from 19 to 21 May, presented at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan by BMW Group Classic, Grand Hotel Villa d’Este and BMW Italia.





A weekend dedicated to heritage which, this year, will be able to count on the presence of 50 historic cars divided into eight different classes. The fashion show of the Concorso d’Eleganza at Villa d’Este will take place, as per tradition, on Saturday and “The event is already sold out”, pointed out Helmut Käs (Head of BMW Group Classic and President of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este).





The public of enthusiasts will have the opportunity to attend the parade of all the cars of the Concorso d’Eleganza, on Sunday 21 May, in the park of nearby Villa Erba which, on Saturday, will – in turn – be the protagonist with the event ” Amici&Automobili – Wheels&Weisswürscht”. Vehicles of all types and models of all makes, brought by motoring clubs and communities from all over the world, will be celebrated here.





Naturally, the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este will also be an opportunity, as it has been for some years now, to admire prototypes and show cars up close because “Ours is in any case a path towards the future and towards technology which, however, always puts man is at the center” explained Massimiliano De Silvestre, president and managing director of BMW Italia.





The 2023 edition will also inaugurate a special prize “The song of the engine” which will obviously be awarded to the best “sound”. Then there will be the first 100% electric Rolls-Royce, the Specter exhibited in an ad hoc space in the gardens of Villa d’Este.