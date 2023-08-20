Condolence Performance Honors Front-Line Workers in China Railway Construction Anniversary Celebration

Condolence Performance Dedicated to Front-line Workers

– Workers’ Daily-China Industry Net Reporter Zhao Ang Correspondent Zhao Guijun Wu Bin Liu Mingchuan Zhang Ding

On August 15th, the 12th Bureau of China Railway Group celebrated the 75th anniversary of the founding of China Railway Construction and the 40th anniversary of the transfer of military personnel to enter the 3rd bid project in front of the Shanxi Section of the Xiongxin High-speed Railway Station of the 12th China Railway Group, bringing a wonderful show to front-line workers cultural feast.

The sympathy performance kicked off with the song and dance “Shanxi Beautiful Scenery”. Shanxi Provincial Federation of Trade Unions condolences to the performance troupe’s performances such as “Remember Your Entrustment, Be Grateful and Forge ahead” and other programs to express the love of the majority of employees for the party. Tribute to the authors. The chorus “Railway Soldiers Aim in the Quartet”, the poem recitation “Praise of the Twelfth Bureau”, and the sitcom “Inheritance” performed by the employees of the units affiliated to the China Railway Twelfth Bureau expressed the heroic feelings of the Tiejian people on their new journey and the new era of meritorious service. The dance ” “Mission” highlights the role of China Railway Construction in flood fighting and emergency rescue. This wonderful cultural feast jointly created by the Shanxi Provincial Federation of Trade Unions and the 12th Bureau of China Railway won warm applause and cheers from the audience. The performance ended successfully in the warm atmosphere of singing and dancing “Glory Belongs to You”.

The whole performance is closely related to the theme of the times and the hot life, allowing employees to feel the charm of art at close range, sending the care and warmth of the party, the government, enterprises, and trade unions to the front-line workers, and stimulating the labor enthusiasm of the majority of employees. The person in charge of the third bid project in front of the Xiongxin high-speed railway Shanxi section of the China Railway Twelfth Bureau said that he will play a pioneering and exemplary role, lead all staff to overcome difficulties, build high-quality and efficient Xiongxin high-speed railways, and contribute to Chinese-style modernization.

The 3rd bid project in front of the Shanxi section of the Xiongxin high-speed railway station of China Railway No. 12 Bureau is responsible for the construction tasks of three tunnels of 21.1 kilometers long and three bridges of 4.4 kilometers long, including Changqing Tunnel, Yangjiazhuang Tunnel, and Caishupo Tunnel. The project team strengthened on-site management and control and vigorously carried out labor competitions. The project construction progressed smoothly and achieved phased results.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

