With more than 5,800 voters, General Conesa will vote for provincial offices and, in addition, authorities for their municipality. The particularity of the Conesa ballots will be in the extension, since they will reach the seven sections, considering that the three local ones will be added to the provincial ones but, also, the election of three members of the Conesa Development Entity.

Five will be the local proposals although four will present candidates for mayors. Juntos Somos Río Negro will not have a proposal in the municipal Executive, but it will do so in the section to the Deliberative Council.

The peronist mayor Héctor Leineker is up for re-election, heading the local section of Nos Une Río Negro, that is, the alliance of the PJ and Nuevo Encuentro, based on an understanding with the provincial ruling party.

As a result of the agreement, Juntos Somos Río Negro did not present a candidacy for mayor that competes with the current communal chief. The stretch to the Council is headed by Miguel Montoya.

For its part, the ticket of Nos Une Río Negro de Leineker, headed by Alberto Weretilneck-Pedro Pesatti, proposes Paola Castro for the continuity of the presidency of the Deliberative Council.

Postulated for the mayor, Vamos con Todos, which leads the candidacy of Gustavo Casas to the Governorate, appears Ignacio Larronde. This alliance is promoted in the town by former Peronist legislator Angela Vicidomini, who is running -in second place- for a bench for the Valle Inferior circuit.

Cambia Río Negro, led by Aníbal Tortoriello, takes the current councilor Guillermo Candela to the municipal Executive while Popular and Social Unity, with the provincial nomination of Rafael Zamaro, proposed by Manuela Mañone.



