Conference: PERCEIVE – EXPERIENCE – REPRESENT – mica

Pedagogical and psychological reflections on aesthetic issues. Dedicated to the memory of Wolfgang Roscher (†2002) and Christian Allesch (†2022). ​Friday, May 19 – Saturday, May 20, 2023, University Mozarteum Salzburg.

The examination of questions of aesthetic perception accompanies music-pedagogical considerations in a variety of shades and in the connection to different disciplines, especially in the second half of the 20th and the first decades of the 21st century.

At the Mozarteum University, Wolfgang Roscher, Professor of Music Education from 1982 to 1995, was a driving force in pursuing an international discourse strongly influenced by the ideals of interdisciplinary and intermediality. The cultural psychologist Christian Allesch, who died far too young in 2022, was one of the circles established around Roscher in Salzburg to deal with issues of polyesthetic education. Thoughts and work of these two personalities should form the starting point for further considerations within the framework of the conference.

Since Roscher’s death in 2002, new impulses, promoted by the possibilities of digitization, a blurring of the boundaries between the arts and the focus on aesthetic processes, have influenced and changed concerns of (poly)aesthetic education in many different ways. Some things that still seemed visionary in the circle of ideas around Roscher at the turn of the century are now proving to be part of everyday practice.

Program:

Conference Perceive – Experience – Present

Department of Music Education Salzburg

small studio

Mirabellplatz 1, 5020 Salzburg

May 19 and 20, 2023

Friday May 19, 2023

9.00 a.m. – 9.15 a.m.: Opening with introductory thoughts by the Rector of the University Mozarteum Salzburg, Prof. Elisabeth Gutjahr, as well as greetings by the Head of the Department for Music Education Salzburg, Prof. Dr. Martin Losert, and the President of the IGPE, Prof. Gerhard Hofbauer

9.15 a.m. – 10.00 a.m.: Hans Martin Ritter: Legacy and Mission of Polyesthetics.

10.00 a.m. – 10.45 a.m.: Christoph Khittl: “Purifications and clarifications”? Polyaesthetic education and didactic interpretation of music between change and process blindness. Notes on the “Hyphenization” of Music Didactic Concepts (Moderator: Michaela Schwarzbauer)

11.00 a.m. – 11.45 a.m.: Katharina Anzengruber: “You get a meta-level on the subject…” Artistic design processes ‘in the service’ of transformative education? A critical consideration

11.45 a.m. – 12.30 p.m.: Martin Losert: “We don’t play anything like that!” Aesthetic decision-making processes in the context of contemporary music programming (Moderation: Elisabeth Eder)

2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.: Dietmar Juergens: 25 years of polyesthetics in a social work department at a German university

14.45–15.30 Uhr: Masayuki Nakaji: “Between Occident and Orient”: Desires and practical considerations in dealing with polyesthetic education (Moderator: Gerhard Hofbauer)

4 p.m. – 4.45 p.m.: Timm Siering: Perceive, experience, present church music – music as part of the liturgical staging

4:45 p.m.–5:30 p.m.: Therese von Bemberg-Flamersheim: Sensual experiences in beginning lessons with string instruments as the key to developing “expressive music-making”? (Moderation: Katharina Anzengruber)

6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: Musical performance Martin Losert, saxophone and electronics Jörg Schweinbenz, piano and electronics



Saturday May 20, 2023

9.15 a.m. – 10.00 a.m.: Otto Neumaier: About the beauty. To the educated among their despisers

10.00 a.m. – 10.45 a.m.: Rainer Schönhammer: Observations on the atmospheric effect of music (Moderator: Gerhard Hofbauer)

11.00 a.m. – 11.45 a.m.: Stefan Koelsch: Music & emotion in the brain

11.45 a.m. – 12.30 p.m.: Wolfgang Mastnak: Neuro-polyaisthesis – an interdisciplinary challenge (Moderation: Katarzyna Grebosz-Haring)

2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.: Maria Spychiger: “The Wild Song of Freedom”. Christian Allesch’s remarks on the abuse of the aesthetic to pervert the concept of freedom

2.45 p.m. – 3.30 p.m.: Michaela Schwarzbauer: “Not the eye and the ear perceive, but the human being”. In memoriam Christian Allesch (Moderation: Martin Losert)

3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Closing thoughts, Michaela Schwarzbauer, Martin Losert

A cooperation of the Department for Music Education/University Mozarteum with the International Society for Polyaesthetic Education and the inter-university institution Science & Art – program area (Inter)Mediation. Music – mediation – context

FREE ADMISSION – REGISTRATION REQUIRED

Mag. Ingeborg Schrems

E-Mail: [email protected]

Link:

Conference: Perceive – Experience – Present