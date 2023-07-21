confirm that the blood found in César Sena’s truck is human

The analyzes carried out on the stains found in the truck of César Sena, the young man arrested for the femicide of his wife Cecilia Strzyzowski, disappeared since June 2 in Resistencia, Chaco, determined that it is human bloodso now we will try to determine if it belongs to the 28-year-old woman.

Judicial sources confirmed that the result of the expert opinion was incorporated in the last hours in the file and it is about the traces that had been found in the toyota hilux pickup bed belonging to the son of Emerenciano Sena and Marcela Acuña, where it is presumed that Cecilia’s body was transferred to the field where it was cremated.

He Expert opinion was carried out yesterday by experts from the Institute of Medicine and Forensic Sciences (IMCiF) of Resistencia and, according to a statement from the Chaco Judiciary, “it gave positive as human blood in the Toyota Hulix pickup.”

The The analyzed sample, from which a DNA was prepared, will now be compared with the genetic pattern of Cecilia’s relativesto try to establish if it belongs to the 28-year-old girl.

Cecilia was last seen at 9:16 a.m. on June 2, when a security camera recorded his entry with her husband to the house of his in-laws, Emerenciano and Acuña, at Calle Santa María de Oro 1460, in Resistencia.

According to resolution of the prosecutors, Cecilia was murdered between 12:13 and 1:01 p.m. in one of the rooms of the house apparently by strangulation at a time when he was with César, Emerenciano and Acuña.

They are The body was later transferred by Gustavo Obregón and César Sena wrapped in a blanket aboard a truck to the pig’s shop, property of the main defendants, where it was burned.

Finally, His remains were scattered in different sectors, among them next to one of the banks of the Tragadero Riverwhich adjoins the Sena pig shop.

Who is detained for the disappearance of Cecilia Strzyzowski

In addition to the three members of the so-called Sena Clan, Obregón and his wife Fabiana González (both Sena assistants) and Gustavo Melgarejo and his wife Griselda Reinoso (landlords of the pig shop, owned by the main accused of the femicide) remain in preventive detention for the case.

Prosecutors charged the Sena family with preventive detention for the crime of “homicide triply aggravated by the bond, by femicide and by the premeditated concurrence of two or more people”, while the remaining accused for the “aggravated concealment” of the fact.





