The National University of Río Negro confirmed the presence of Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner next Friday in Viedma to receive “the Doctorate Honoris Causa.”

According to the announcement, the former president will give a master lecture called“Hegemony or consensus?. Rupture of the democratic pact in a bi-monetary economy: inflation and IMF, debt crisis and political fragmentation”.

On Friday, the information about the visit of Cristina Fernández in the capital of Río Negro circulated, raised as a public reappearance the day after the Justice will disseminate the arguments of her conviction in the Highway case.

Another exposed political approach was his presence in Río Negro as a gesture of support for Senator Martín Doñate and his participation in the Rio Negro “Great Agreement”, led by the provincial ruling party.

In addition to the UNRN, the senator tweeted that “with great emotion I want to tell you that next Friday, March 10, the Vice President of the Nation, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, will arrive in our province to receive the Doctorate Honoris Causa from our beloved National University of Río Negro”. .

For the UNRN, the reason for the visit is that the “highest distinction granted” by that house of study will be awarded to “people of exceptional merit who have contributed significantly to the social, scientific and cultural progress of the Nation”.

In the case of the Vice President of the Nation, her «relevant role it has played in the development of the Argentine university system in general and in the creation and development of the National University of Río Negro”.

In its newsletter it is recalled that “the Honoris Causa Doctorate is part of a series of distinctions that will be made for the celebration of 40 years of democracy and that includes, in addition to Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, the academics Rita Segato, Dora Barrancos and Catherine Wainerman.

The former president “constitutes the personification of the transcendent democratic elements of our institutional identity. The democratic, educational values ​​and the implementation of public policies that promote democratic consolidation in Argentina, make her a benchmark for it, not only in regional politics, but also in a prominent personality in the conquest of rights ».

It is added that it was “during her tenure as President of the Nation that progress was made in internationally avant-garde gender policies, such as Equal Marriage and the Gender Identity Law, partly settling the debt that the democratic system still has towards women”. stated the rector Anselmo Torres.

The awarding of the Doctorate Honoris Causa will take place in the Campus of the Atlantic Headquarters of the National University of Río Negro, in Viedma, on Friday, March 10 at 6:00 p.m.

