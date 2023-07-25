Confirmed and casualties for the elections in Río Colorado and Huergo

Today will close the period to register candidacies for the municipal elections of September 17 in Colorado River, Ingeniero Huergo and Maquinchao.

In the town of Valle Medio, it was defined days ago that the main candidate for Juntos Somos Río Negro is Duilio Minieri, current Secretary of Education of the province.

For his part, Daniel Rodríguez was elected yesterday as a candidate for mayor by Together for Change. That designation arose from the meeting held by the Executive Board of the alliance.

The candidate for the Vice-intendency will be Karina Scariz, while Valerio Lertora, Marcela Corbalán will present themselves for the Council; Mauro Brandoni; Paulina Herrera; Hannibal Aceto; Gabriela Crotta and Ignacio Andres Ramirez.

Gustavo Alberto Sardi; Mariana Ruiz and Jorge Nestor Alvarado.

Ricardo Toro was also going to compete for the mayorship in the locality, leading the front United by Río Colorado, with the seal of the PJ. However, at the last moment the leader lowered his nomination, opening the way to an agreement for the doctor Laura Bustos to lead the listwithin the framework of a broad coalition of internal sectors of Peronism, which also integrates Somos Unidad Popular y Social.

Martín Castro will be the candidate for vice mayor, while Walter Wertmuller (of the UP) will be the first on the list for the Deliberative Council and Ana María Rivas will appear for the Court of Accounts.

The formal seal that this coalition will use will be that of Organized Communityparty recognized during the past year at the provincial and municipal level.

Finally, in the Rio Colorado elections there will also be a list of radicalism, with Jose Luis Cheuquepan as the mayoral candidate.

Zamaro does not appear in Huergo

On the other hand, Popular Unity confirmed that Rafael Zamaro will not be a candidate for intendant.

The former priest, who sought the Governor’s office in April, declined his application for health reasons. “I evaluated, I thought, I consulted, and I can’t find any other alternative. There is an individual and family well-being that does not refer to the material, which also matters. It comes first,” she stated in a public letter.

“I thank, first of all, my family. Unconditional always. And then to the compañeros and compañeras from Huergo, and from the entire province. To Rody Aguiar, to Mateo Canosa, to Rosa Ñanco, to so many more. To the people who showed me their affection and trust… I feel the warmth of greetings, words of encouragement, gestures, messages, etc. Hence my discomfort, my difficulty in saying what I am saying.”he continued.





