Conflict between China and the US: Mexico’s opportunity to break the deadlock

Mexico has turned out to be one of the beneficiaries of the conflict between the United States and China.

Its huge neighbor to the north aims to reduce dependence on its geopolitical rival, which has caused investment in Mexico by companies like Tesla to grow strongly. And in July, Mexico even eclipsed China as the US’s largest trading partner, regaining a title it held before the Asian country’s rise.

However, Mexico has a history of missing out on what could have been its moments. Over the past three decades, not even the NAFTA trade agreement—which, like the current wave of so-called nearshoring, attracted much foreign investment— was able to get Mexico out of its stagnation.

Mexican elections in uncertainty

Since 1994, the year NAFTA came into force, growth has averaged about 2% per year., far below the average for developing economies, it has by no means been close enough to lift millions of Mexicans out of poverty. Turkey, Malaysia and Poland are just three examples of nations that were poorer than Mexico at the beginning of this century and are now substantially richer.

The investments Mexico is attracting are already putting increasing pressure on its infrastructure, amid bottlenecks created by erratic power transmission, limited industrial space, and scarcity of water.

Then there is the question of whether domestic investment will increase, which could help spread the benefits of the nearshoring boom more widely and put the economy on a path of faster growth. Without that, some economists say that Mexico will simply end up importing more components to assemble them for exportwith little added value at the local level.

Translated by Bárbara Briceño.