Conforto is 4-for-4 with a home run; Giants, with 6 pitchers, shut out Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Michael Conforto went 4 for 4, including a home run, as six San Francisco pitchers combined as the Giants beat the Brewers 5-0 Thursday night.

In a bullpen-only game, Scott Alexander, Taylor Rogers, Jakob Junis (3-2), Sean Manaea, Tyler Rogers, and John Brebbia combined to dish out 13 strikeouts and just two walks.

Conforto reached base in each of his five at-bats, which included three singles, a home run, and a walk. LaMonte Wade Jr. was 3 for 5 with one RBI, and Casey Shmitt was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

The Giants’ victory ruined the return of starter Julio Teherán. The Colombian allowed just one run in five innings during his first major league appearance since April 2021.

Teheran, an All-Star with the Atlanta Braves in 2014 and 2016, has been pitching for El Paso, Texas, a Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. He opted out of his minor league contract with the Padres, and reached an agreement with the Brewers on Tuesday, making the contract official on Thursday.

The Giants pulled out a big margin scoring four runs off Tyson Miller in the eighth.

For the Giants, Venezuelan Thairo Estrada batted 5-0.

For the Brewers, Dominican Willy Adames batted 4-1, Puerto Rican Víctor Caratini 3-0, and Mexican Rowdy Tellez 3-1.