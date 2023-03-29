Home Entertainment Congonhas becomes the ball of the hour and enters the crosshairs of Azul and Gol’s strategy
Congonhas becomes the ball of the hour and enters the crosshairs of Azul and Gol's strategy

It is already known that São Paulo Airport, Congonhas, is strategic for airlines. Most connections are direct and as it is a central airport, airline fares tend to be higher, especially for routes such as São Paulo – Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo – Brasília, São Paulo – Belo Horizonte and São Paulo – Porto Alegre, generating profitability and revenue for airlines.

In 2022 the competition between Latam and Gol had monthly disputes, as we see below.


Now, in the first two months of 2023, almost a repeat of the 2022 numbers:

The numbers for March, not yet published, should not be different from the numbers for the first two months of 2023, however, as of April, we should notice an increase in the share of blue, maintenance of Gol and reduction of Latam, from what we observe in the schedule of flights from the three companies. Latam even lost the first post in Congonhas in December 2022 and has not recovered so far.

The company has not yet given details on how to reinforce operations at the aerodrome and we are attentive to commercial movements by the airline to slow down Azul’s advance and recover the position lost to Gol.

Below we publish the route map of the three main companies at Congonhas airport, with flights effective from April as well.

From left to right, the route map for Gol, Latam and Azul from Congonhas.

