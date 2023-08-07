Congratulations! Lautaro Martínez and Agustina Gandolfo were parents for the second time

Lautaro Martinezthe player of the Argentine National Teamannounced on Monday that Theo arrived, his second son with Agustina Gandolfoy they enlarged the family together with Ninathe eldest daughter of the couple who married a few months ago.

The news was confirmed by himself Lautaro Martinezwho shared the tender moment on his Instagram account with an image of his son a few minutes after it was received by doctors in the clinic.

“One of the most exciting days of our lives. Happy to have you in our arms. Your little sister at home waiting for you to fill you with love. Now we are 4. Welcome Theo, we love you,” he said excitedly. Lautaro Martinez in his post, which was immediately filled with good wishes for his new son.

Lautaro Martínez and Agustina Gandolfo already have their daughter Nina in commonwho was born in February 2021. With the arrival of Theo Martínez, now the family feels full.

Who greeted Lautaro Martínez for the birth of Theo

A few minutes after Lautaro Martínez will announce Theo’s arrival in the worldtheir social networks exploded in comments and likes, full of tenderness.

Among the companions of the Argentine National Teamthe good wishes of Leandro Paredes, Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez, Paulo Dybala and Sergio “Kun” Agueroamong others.

Also, also there were comments from Camila Mayan, Alexis Mac Allister’s ex-girlfriendand of Shavingamong other show business characters.





