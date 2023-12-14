Congress leaves Washington without agreement on aid for Ukraine and border security

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of Congress began leaving Washington on Thursday without having reached an agreement to approve an aid package for the Ukraine war, but negotiators in the Senate and President Joe Biden’s administration still They were working quickly to finalize a border security pact that would help break the impasse before the end of the year.

The Senate was scheduled to reconvene next week in hopes of approving a $110 billion package in aid for Ukraine, Israel and other national security issues and finalizing a deal to implement new restrictions on asylum claims at the border. southern United States. But the lower house showed no sign of returning to advance the initiative through the full Congress.

If lawmakers fail to reach a deal over the holidays, the federal government would be forced to rely on an increasingly scarce supply of funds for Ukraine. So far, the assistance has been vital to Ukraine’s defense against the Russian invasion, but an emboldened Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, ratified his goals in the conflict hours earlier on Thursday.

Repelling Russia has been one of Biden’s main foreign policy goals. But the Democratic president faces firm opposition from Republicans in Congress, both from conservative populists who no longer want to finance a conflict that is almost two years old, and from Republican senators who have been traditional allies in the defense of Ukraine but who They insist that the United States must also enact measures to reduce the historic number of migrants arriving at the country’s southern border.

Senior federal government officials, including White House chief of staff Jeff Zients and Biden’s legislative affairs director Shuwanza Goff, met with Senate negotiators Thursday night. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, rescheduled the Senate’s return to Washington for Monday to give negotiators more time to reach an agreement in principle.

“We have to get this done,” Schumer said, adding that he would push for a Senate vote on the funding package next week, even without a deal.

In an earlier speech on the Senate floor, Schumer said the stalemate in Congress has left “Putin mocking our resolve.” He described the decisions facing lawmakers as a possible turning point in history: “There is too much at stake for Ukraine, for the United States, for Western democracy, to throw in the towel right now.”

