Conmebol suspended a Fluminense player for positive in anti-doping after the match with River

Fluminense reported that the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) “provisionally” suspended one of its players, defender Manoel, after failing a drug test held after the Copa Libertadores match against River Plate on September 2. May.

OFFICIAL NOTE: Conmebol has provisionally suspended defender Manoel, for alleged presence of the substance ostarine in an anti-doping test carried out after the match against River Plate-ARG, on 05/02, at Maracanã. The athlete requested the sample counterproof. The club provided… pic.twitter.com/o214cCQc91 — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) June 19, 2023

The presence of the substance “ostarine” was detected in the Brazilian central defender in the analyzes carried out after that Libertadores match played at the Maracaná, the Rio de Janeiro club said on its social networks. Fluminense beat Millonario 5-1 for the third day of Group D of the Libertadores.

The Rio de Janeiro cast leads the group with two points ahead of River, with the last date to go.

Manoel, 33, did not play a single minute of that match and “requested the counterproof of the sample,” according to Fluminense, which made its legal department available to the footballer to help him in his defense.

Ostarine helps to improve physical performance, with effects similar to anabolics.

The provisional suspension is valid for all competitions. The first hearing on the case will be held on the 28th, the Brazilian club said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

