Connectarch Cast welcomes architect Beto Guimarães

The new episode of Connectarch Cast is on air, an exclusive podcast produced by Decortiles, designed for professionals in the world of architecture, design and decoration. The guest this time is the architect Beto Guimarães, formed by Mackenzie, who has been working with projects and works for 32 years.

Creative and detail-oriented, Beto is also a teacher in independent courses for architects and interior designers, as well as a photographer focused on architecture.

In this episode of Connectarch Cast, Vivian Sipriano and Cristiane Almeida talked with the professional about how to have a slightly more trained eye to read the spaces, where the inspiration for the works comes from and how to synthesize all of this in practice. “Everything is a question of context and a lot of research to find an answer”, explains Guimarães.

To listen, just access the brand relationship platform www.connectarch.com.br. The podcast produced by Connectarch is also available on Spotify and YouTube, on the Decortiles channel.

