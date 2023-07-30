Home » Connectarch Cast welcomes landscape architect Benedito Abbud
The guest this time is landscape architect Benedito Abbud. With 48 years in the profession, many awards and more than 6,000 landscape architecture projects ranging from residences, condominiums, squares, parks, neighborhoods and even entire cities, in Brazil and abroad, he was responsible for the landscaping of two major events sporting events held here in the country, the World Cup in 2014 and the Olympics in 2016.

For Abbud, “landscaping is not just vegetation. Landscaping is the profession of the future.”

Check out the rich content of this episode, accessing the brand relationship platform on the website www.connectarch.com.br or on Spotify, Deezer and YouTube platforms, on the Decortiles channel.

