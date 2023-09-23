Connected cars, what a business: by the end of the year there will be over 350 million

ROME – There will be exponential growth in the coming years for “connected cars”. According to an elaboration by the Autopromotec Observatory, based on a study conducted by the British research and technological consultancy group Omdia, by the end of 2023 there will be over 350 million connected cars in circulation in the world (+18% compared to 2022).

Even more impressive is the figure forecast for 2027 when the global fleet of connected cars will exceed 640 million units, and then reach over 900 million at the beginning of the next decade.

According to the study, the number of connected vehicles in circulation, i.e. vehicles equipped with mobile connectivity services capable of assisting the driver and offering real-time information, is destined to double in the space of a few years. Connectivity allows drivers to receive traffic and diagnostic information, as well as interact with road infrastructure and communicate with other vehicles.

Another evidence of connected cars is represented by the presence of various displays in the front and rear part of the passenger compartment, the size of which is expected to increase to implement the use of video and infotainment services. Consequently, the technologies to guarantee the connection will become increasingly widespread and sophisticated, thus requiring investments by car manufacturers, but also in the car repair sector.

According to analysts, the automotive aftermarket will have to prepare for continuous challenges on the digital side and be able to possess transversal skills, increasingly technological. In short, a complex and constantly evolving scenario that will be at the center of “Futurmotive Expo & Talks”, the new Autopromotec event dedicated to manufacturers, component manufacturers, distributors and buyers, scheduled in Bologna from 16 to 18 November. Authoritative speakers will discuss the needs and initiatives to be implemented to adapt to market developments, without forgetting the challenges of the energy and ecological transition and new business models in the automotive sector. (Maurilio Rigo)

Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

