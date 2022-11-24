Antique work: CHAUMET Rohan choker necklace, created in 1906

Antique Works: CHAUMET Fate·Lifetime Necklace and Band-shaped Hair Accessories, created in 1922

The CHAUMET family is good at expressing profound connotations with symbolic meanings. It never expresses a single meaning in a straightforward manner, but uses a combination of images, skillfully uses symbolic language and exquisite details to tell the stories and allusions behind the works, multi-angle, deep It shows the historical, literary and artistic connotations of the works layer by layer. The Circle·Yuan Necklace is well versed in this way, connecting two semicircles with the “X” link symbol unique to CHAUMET, which symbolizes fate, turning the “circle” into a “full fate” symbol, and expressing the yearning for perfection, reunion and unity in the heart Gather together to make the fate complete, and finally form the perfect unity of “Yuan·Yuan”, accompanying every lucky moment in life.

There are many styles of round and edge necklaces, large malachite, medium lapis lazuli and small turquoise styles, bringing more combinations for pleasing stacking and collocation. Brilliant colors are full of vitality, making the inner emotion and passion bloom, so that the simple style of walking can also be at ease.

[Beautiful meaning meets colorful luck]

The CHAUMET Yuan·Yuan series is a lucky product. Each necklace combines the beauty of different gemstones with its unique power, waiting for the beautiful wish of “fulfilling one’s wish” to come true one by one.

The rich green malachite symbolizes luck and peace, and can resist negative emotions. Dark green tones intertwine with dark and light textures, retro and exquisite, elegant and fashionable. The brand-new Liens Harmony round and edge malachite necklace full of healing power will accompany you to discover the “little luck” in life.

CHAUMET’s new Liens Harmony round edge malachite necklace

￥48,200 (current reference price)

A symbol of knowledge, truth and friendship, lapis lazuli of pure tranquility can uplift the soul and purify the heart. The iconic “Royal Blue” is embellished with gold flecks, resembling stars. Blue, the color of the sea and sky, symbolizes freedom and eternity, giving people infinite reverie. Liens Harmony round lapis lazuli necklace inspires the wearer to explore and express himself deeply.

CHAUMET’s new Liens Harmony round lapis lazuli necklace

￥33,000 (current reference price)

Vibrant turquoise is a symbol of wisdom and nobility. It can absorb negative energy and bring tranquility. It has the reputation of “Stone of Success” and “Stone of Happiness”. The warm texture combined with the clear and clear color is elegant and eye-catching for daily wear. Liens Harmony round • edge turquoise necklace, let you encounter unique bright charm.

CHAUMET’s new Liens Harmony round edge turquoise necklace

￥17,200 (current reference price)

[The trajectory of fate, simplified]

In the 45 years since its launch, the Liens series has been constantly innovating, linking different time and space, and always keeping pace with the times. It has built the fate universe of CHAUMET’s “emotional jewelry”, which has long become a popular classic and classic of CHAUMET. One of the most recognizable masterpieces in the jewelry world. Liens simplifies thousands of emotions, spans time and space, and encounters full of unknown surprises become “X”, which represents the intersection of fate and connects every bright journey in life; perfect unity and harmony are eternally transformed into “circle”. , is full of the beautiful vision of “happy and perfect destiny, fulfillment of fate”; the implication is that the power of pure eternal fate is transformed into “—”, like a bridge of consonance, and the trajectories of life are connected and firmly linked from now on.

The multiple themes of the Liens series •Life complete the concept of fate—the occurrence of fate is eternity, and all memorable encounters can be expressed with Liens.And behind the emotions in the world, what is hidden is CHAUMET’s view of the universe from reality to emptiness——connection is the ethics of the universe, and there is no world without connection

“Jeux de Liens Huan·Yuan’s X, lighting up the intersection of fate”

The “X” connection symbol is like a fate lucky charm that connects the infinite possibilities of the future, and it is also like the staggered arms when embracing to witness the accidental encounter of every independent soul. Hugs interweave joy, and symbols connect fate. When the “X” of Jeux de Liens meets the brilliance of precious metals and the brilliance of diamonds, the light of the intersection of fate is instantly lit up, and the “X” link symbol incarnates the messenger of fate to promote the meeting and interweaving of fate trajectories, Blooming life and the light embedded in life.

–

CHAUMET Liens Yuan Department·Lifetime Series Huan·Yuan Rose Gold Full Diamond Necklace (current reference price: ￥24,400)

CHAUMET Liens Yuan Department·Lifetime Series Huan·Yuan Platinum Full Diamond Necklace (current reference price: ￥27,100)

–

CHAUMET Liens Yuan Department·Lifetime Series Huan·Yuan Mother-of-Pearl Necklace (current reference price: ￥12,900)

CHAUMET Liens Yuan Department·Lifetime Series Huan·Yuan Rose Gold Full Diamond Necklace (current reference price: ￥29,600)

“Liens Évidence is a bridge of fate for a lifetime, condensing eternal fate”

The “—” connection symbol is like a bridge connecting destiny. Fate is like a bridge. People come and go, and it is fate to be embedded in each other’s lives. It is also like the “X” that is condensed at one point by the infinite edge, pointing to the eternal and consistent emotional world. The works of Liens Évidence use the unique “—” connection symbol to connect the distance between the two ends, turning the complex and intertwined emotions into a simple symbol, and contains profound philosophical thinking in the minimalist abstract design—— Bridges connect thousands of people.

–

CHAUMET Liens Yuan Department·Lifetime Series Lifetime Yuanyuan rose gold full-set diamond ring (current reference price: ￥43,800)

CHAUMET Liens Yuan Department·Lifetime Series Lifetime Yuanyuan Platinum Diamond Ring (current reference price: ￥21,700)

CHAUMET Liens Yuan Department·Lifetime Series Lifetime Yuanyuan platinum full-set diamond ring (current reference price: ￥47,900)

CHAUMET Liens Yuan Department·Lifetime Series Lifetime Yuanyuan rose gold ring with diamonds (current reference price: ￥14,200)

CHAUMET Liens Yuan Department·Lifetime Series Lifetime Yuanyuan Platinum Diamond Bracelet (current reference price: ￥39,200)

CHAUMET Liens Bracelet·Lifetime Series Platinum Full Diamond Bracelet (current reference price: ￥102,000)

The fate universe depicted in the CHAUMET Liens series is also applicable to lovers. The “X” connection symbol outlines the fate path and runs towards the loved one. Looking forward to a happy fate with “a perfect combination of mirrors”, bringing hearts closer to each other and connecting them to perfection. The “—” connection symbol creates a bridge of fate, witnessing the deepening friendship of people who love each other, and also contains the belief and good expectations of staying together for a lifetime.

CHAUMET Liens 环系•Using excellent craftsmanship and surging imagination throughout his life, he simplifies thousands of emotions and condenses them into eternal symbols. Meeting by fate lights up the happy time; perfect fate makes accidental encounters complete; connects by fate and condenses on the bridge of eternal fate. CHAUMET Liens fate • life series, let the fate visible.

