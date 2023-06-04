Connections World Japan, an immersion in ancient culture

Decortiles Brand Relationship Program, in 2021, to live a genuinely enriching experience, personally and professionally, in Japan.

Connectarch was born in 2020, with the aim of bringing closer and strengthening the relationship between the Decortiles brand and specifier professionals. In 2021, it evolved, also becoming a platform with content in different formats. An open channel, full of articles, videos and podcasts, designed for those interested in the universe of architecture, arts, design, technology and innovation.

The trip, which started at dawn on May 27th and runs until June 3rd, is part of the Conexões Mundo experience. On Monday, the 29th, immersion in Japanese culture began at breakfast, followed by a body massage session at the hotel’s spa.

After lunch, the group went out to visit the Omotesando. A true inspiration at every step. Known as the Champs-Élysées of Japan, it is home to world-renowned brands. Along the avenue, it is possible to see several works of Kengo Getone of Japan’s most inventive architects, known for creating incredible designs that integrate his works into the environment.

And a visit to the Omotesando Hillsa building signed by Tadao walk, which spans an entire city block, housing more than 100 shops, restaurants, cafes and a cinema. The shopping complex located in central Tokyo was built in 200.

On Tuesday the 30th, the program included a visit to 21 21 Designa design-focused museum created by world-renowned architect Tadao Ando in collaboration with fashion designer Issey Miyake and influenced by the sculptor Isamu Noguchi. The space was inaugurated in 2007. The immersion in Japanese culture also included calligraphy class and the experience of experiencing the tea ceremonyknown as “chanoyu” in Japanese, which is characterized by serving and drinking “matcha”, a powdered green tea.

The city tour continued to Ueno Parkknown not only for its grandeur but also for its beautiful landscapes, is one of the oldest and most popular parks in the city, opened in 1873. The space occupies an area of ​​more than 130 hectares and has a variety of attractions, including the Zoo de Ueno, Kaneiji Temple, Toshogu Shrine and Tokyo National Museum.

Afterwards, the group headed to the Tokyo National Museumwhich is the oldest and largest in Japan and has more than 110,000 items of ancient art and artifacts, including hundreds of national treasures.

From language to cuisine. From the streets to the galleries. An incredible experience through the millenary culture and tradition.

The next Conexões Mundo experience will be in 2024, in Morocco. To take part, register for our Connectarch relationship program.