CONQUER DIVIDE

Slow Burn

(Postcore | Modern Metal)



Label: Mascot Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 08.09.2023

„Slow Burn“ is stacked with confessional expressions of vulnerability, frustration, and, ultimately, hope. Each song on „Slow Burn“ summons forth brand new levels of catharsis.Kristen Sturgis

Founded in 2013, the all-female band CONQUER DIVIDE, consisting of members from all over the world, specifically America, Canada and the United Kingdom, only made it onto my radar last year. Because that’s when the troupe ELECTRIC CALLBOY featured on the entertaining single “Fuckboi”, which attracted attention above all through the angelic voices of Kia Castillo and Janiel Duarte. With “Slow Burn” there is now only eight years after the debut the second album of the creative and ambitious women.

Anyone who fears that the sugar-sweet vocals of “Fuckboi” are the order of the day here is wrong, because the opener “Atonement” makes it clear with modern but rough core riffs and heavy screams flanked by atmospheric synths and keys, that women can do things differently. Still, there are haunting vocals and catchy melodies. The later convincing “Afterthought.wav”, which offers a wild mix of Mathcore, Industrial and anthemic Modern Metal, shows the creativity and courage of the band. On the other hand, there are also contrary songs that are more reminiscent of modern and dark Symphonic Metal bands like BEYOND THE BLACK or EVANESCENCE. So there is a change on “Slow Burn” and the target group is not always very clear.

In addition, CONQUER DIVIDE also think about our planet and offer socio-critical texts about our environment and society. For example, on the theatrical hit single “Welcome2Paradise,” guitarist Kristen Sturgis addresses issues around her as she lives in a vast lake district where a 70-year-old pipeline threatens to supply water to many major cities in the United States to pollute states should it crack, with devastating effects on people and the environment. And so the mix of angry Metalcore and anthemic and powerful vocals that also suggest hope fits wonderfully. However, she also emphasizes that as part of a band that is touring around the world, she is not in the position to preach too much, but would like to draw attention to such topics.

With various choirs that invite you to sing along, synthesizers, fat breakdowns and creative songwriting, CONQUER DIVIDE manage to create an exciting, entertaining, dynamic and yet profound album on “Slow Burn”, which offers a lot of variety but still a certain line. which should soon bring the ambitious band the attention it deserves and the tours that go with it.

Tracklist „Slow Burn“:

1. Atonement

2. NEWHEAVEN

3. Paralyzed

4. Welcome2paradise

5. PRESSURE

6. System_Failure

7. Playing w/ Fire

8. Over It.

9. Afterthought.wav

10. The INVISIBLE

11. Wide Awake

12. OnlyGirl

12. gAtEkEePeR

Total playing time: 51:16

