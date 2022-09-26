(Comprehensive report on the 24th in Los Angeles) Chinese-American actress Because in the album “ “(Fresh Off the Boat) played the role of the tiger mother who hoped for her son Jackie Chan, and starred in the blockbuster “Fresh Off the Boat” “(Crazy Rich Asians) became popular, and she revealed in her recently released book “Making a Scene” that she had performed in “Making a Scene”. “In the first two seasons, a senior producer in the crew was fussy, and he was touched from the thigh to the crotch by the other party. He was dissatisfied and did not dare to publicize it, and only a few people in the crew knew about this, and he was under a lot of psychological pressure. .

《 “Although it is The famous masterpiece, but it also made her very painful. She said that when she first started working in this album, she was already in her 30s. Everyone else felt that she should know what she was doing, but she had nothing to do in the circle. All of a sudden, I felt suspicious and embarrassed. It was not until she became more and more popular that she was no longer afraid of affecting her career, that she dared to say no to harassment.

In his personal autobiography “Making a Scene”, he broke the news and participated in “Making a Scene” in 2015. “During the filming, she was sexually harassed by the producer of the show, casually touching her thighs and scratching her crotch. She said that when the “While preparing to sign up for a film festival in season 2, she realized that she should cut ties with the producers. For fear of causing trouble, At that time, this matter was not made public. She said in a recent interview that she carried it all up at that time, thinking that no one else needed to know about it. She was very clear about the meaning of the show to all North American Asians, and she did not need to let it be. The Asian-American producer’s reputation is tainted, and there’s no need to shame the whole show.

In 2019, when “ “After the show was confirmed to be renewed for a fourth season, She was once scolded by all parties for posting a scolding on Twitter, and she was criticized for being ungrateful and ungrateful for crossing the river and demolishing the bridge. now, revealed” “The dark side behind” also reiterated the voice behind this impulsive tweet back then: “I just want a new beginning and don’t want to carry on with those bad memories. Many people know what he did to me. , but going to work every day and calling him brother, it seems to me like being betrayed.”