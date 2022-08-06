Author: Yan Guidi (Associate Professor, School of Literature, Fujian Normal University)

Numerous signs show that the cultural atmosphere and the form of literary criticism have undergone major changes since the beginning of the new century. Although professional literary criticism in the usual sense still operates in an orderly manner, it focuses on the interpretation of the theme and ideological content of works, or recommends new and emerging forces in the field of literature and art, or summarizes the laws and trends of literature and art development in a certain period, and so on. At the same time, some profound changes in contemporary literary criticism are becoming more and more obvious. The advent of the all-media era has brought about a diversified development trend in the literary criticism ecology. Various online literary and artistic criticisms are often “out of the circle”, which has produced a wide range of social influences.

Network literary criticism is becoming a unique cultural landscape. A large number of criticism groups are formed by different literary and art lovers. They gather in online communities and major literary and art websites. Literary and art criticism that actively participates in and participates in a non-traditional way has increasingly become an important force in the field of current art criticism. . Today, with the mass production of literary and artistic works, important changes have taken place in the public’s aesthetic, critical ability, and critical form.

With the advent of the Internet and self-media era, online literature and art criticism has shown great vitality. There are many different styles of comments on websites, Weibo, WeChat public accounts, short videos, bullet screens, live broadcasts, etc. For example, viewers watching a video can post a bullet screen comment in real time, which is displayed in the form of “floating” in the video, thus creating a sense of belonging for everyone watching the show together. There is basically no threshold for online literature and art criticism, and it is open to all members of society, and the number of comments is considerable. These new criticism styles released the brilliance of fireworks, making contemporary literary criticism present a new scene.

The special growth soil makes online literary and art criticism naturally popular, networked, present and interactive. It is more intuitive to observe, comment on impressions, and express it with feelings. In a few words, auspicious light and film feathers, one can see. The starting point of online literary criticism is not “professional” but “interest”, and it is often based on interest to achieve maximum coverage of records, evaluations and exchanges. Perhaps there are deficiencies in academic and ideological aspects, but it can show a richer taste of the times. Generally speaking, online literature and art criticism has the characteristics of sharp, pungent, simple explanation, easy to understand, and quick response. It can fully stimulate folk wisdom, demonstrate the power of the public, and reflect social aesthetics. This is an advantage. At the same time, online literature and art criticism is inevitably superficial and frivolous, lacking a broad theoretical vision and deep thought.

In a certain sense, “Internet literary criticism” is equivalent to what the French literary critic Thibodet called “spontaneous criticism”. It is a criticism paradigm that is conducted spontaneously by netizens on various new media platforms. Thibodé valued this “spontaneous critique”, arguing that it maintained the closest connection with the wider readership, thereby “making the book surrounded by a modern trend, a modern freshness, a modern breath and a modern atmosphere. , they are formed, precipitated, evaporated and renewed through conversation”, full of vigor and vitality.

It should be noted that there are some noises and bad phenomena in the massive online literature and art criticism, which have affected the healthy development of online literature and art criticism. In particular, we must be wary of online literary criticism becoming a vassal of commercial capital. Under the market logic, some online comment areas have a tendency to only rely on clicks and traffic, which makes the evaluation standard “dimension reduction” or even deviated. Random, flattering, abusive or spoofed criticism has emerged for commercial interests and market effects. Some professional literary criticism has changed from serious, professional and rational artistic aesthetics to blind pursuit of entertainment and attention. Some online commenters have even become drummers of commercial capital, which has seriously misled the public.

There are also frequent verbal attacks in some online comment areas. Some commenters are hoarse, addicted to the sword, and start irrational fights. There are also some criticism topics mixed with online subcultures such as “spoof” and “nonsensical”, which objectively contributed to the spread of negative culture. Due to the absence of professionals, online literature and art criticism can easily lead to the content of comments being reduced to personal opinions, it is difficult to form a public consensus, and the role of guiding creation and aesthetics is limited.

Literary criticism is a “sharp weapon”. In the new media era, to polish this “sharp weapon” well, we need to create a healthy and orderly online literature and art criticism ecology, build a sincere and insightful online literature and art criticism, provide strong support for professional criticism, and open up a new era of literature and art criticism in the new era. .

Voltaire once listed “healthy criticism” as his tenth muse, and placed her at the gates of the temple of taste. His anticipation of criticism is not too high. Healthy criticism should be the product of a common dialogue between multiple forces. An ideal field of literary criticism should not only insist on the autonomy of criticism, but also be inclusive and reflective. Under the new historical conditions, we must unite and condense the literary criticism team with a new vision, new policies, methods and methods. We should fully respect the role of online literary critics as an important army of literary criticism, and fully motivate them to actively participate in literary criticism activities. The initiative, forging it to become a living force in the cause of literary criticism in the new era.

Sincerity and insight are the keys to realizing the effectiveness and value of literary criticism. Critics are the guardians and guides of social taste and must have the most basic responsibilities in mind. Great criticism requires emotional investment, not just financial investment. True literary criticism must come from the heart and reach the hearts of readers. This is the vitality of literary criticism. Foucault said that the criticism he dreamed of was to bring life to a work, a book, a sentence, a thought, to spark the imagination.

The establishment of sincere and insightful online literary criticism can provide strong support for professional literary criticism. Online literary and artistic criticism and professional criticism can only strengthen each other by leveraging each other’s strengths. New forms such as short reviews, micro reviews, paragraph reviews, short videos, and bullet screens are important ways to expand the influence of literary criticism and should be used well. On the one hand, stimulated and driven by online literary criticism, the discourse of professional criticism has become more and more “grounded” and “popular”. On the other hand, with the improvement of new media users’ cultural self-cultivation, online literature and art criticism is gradually showing a professional trend. The construction of sincere and insightful online literature and art criticism cannot tailor professional aesthetics with amateur thinking, but should actively promote the positive interaction and complementarity of online literature and art criticism and professional criticism.

In general, online literary criticism is still a weak link in current literary criticism and has not received enough attention and attention. In the process of constructing the theory and discourse system of literary criticism in the new era, in order to keep up with the times of all media, literary criticism needs to further build and make good use of the important position of online literary criticism. Online literary criticism is an important area for the formation of cultural consensus. Facing up to and building a sincere and insightful online literary criticism is also the “last mile” for literary criticism to enter life and to the public, so that literary criticism can better play a role in guiding creation, launching high-quality products, and improving aesthetics in the Internet age. , The positive role of leading the fashion.

