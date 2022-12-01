ROME – From January to today the thefts of construction machinery, the so-called “earthmoving machines”, have increased exponentially. The alarm was sounded by the charterers of these vehicles themselves, who are weighed down by the serious economic losses (each vehicle between 80,000 and 300,000 euros) in addition to the operational difficulties in their customers’ construction sites. But why are these means so coveted by criminal organizations? Thanks to the chip and component crisis, the machines are dismembered and the individual pieces resold on illegal markets.

The analysis of the situation comes from LoJack Italia – company specializing in telematics solutions for the Automotive industry and in the recovery of stolen vehicles – based on data and indications collected by the RentalBlog Observatory which periodically surveys a sample of 150 construction machinery hirers on issues of close interest to the market.

To understand the extent of the phenomenon, it is enough to think that today in Italy there are over five thousand companies that rent heavy vehicles and that the annual turnover is around 2.5 billion euros. According to the sample of operators interviewed, in addition to the clear growth in criminal episodes, the approach of criminal organizations that focus on this business also seems to have partially changed. In fact, if until a few years ago these vehicles were almost all taken abroad to be resold, now the larger ones find direct employment on the national territory in the equally profitable spare parts market.

The larger vehicles, therefore, once stolen (as in part already happens for cars), are cannibalized, fueling an illegal market parallel to the official one. This is also testified by the various dismantling centers discovered in operations conducted by the forces of order, where the vehicles are kept before being dismembered. This also explains the significant increase not only in the thefts of vehicles, but also of partial ones: loading shovels, hooks connected to telescopic handlers, even while they are stationary at the charterers’ facilities.

So how can we go about curbing the phenomenon? The RentalBlog Observatory highlights how the demand is increasing for solutions that integrate and enrich traditional satellite systems (often shielded by criminal organizations with jammers that can be easily purchased on the market) such as, for example, the use of dual GPS/GSM and Radiofrequency technology capable to maximize the chances of recovering the vehicle.

“Our solutions dedicated to combating the scourge of theft guarantee greater safety and protection”, explains Massimo Braga, Vice President and General Manager of LoJack Italia. “And this thanks to devices installed on board the equipped machines non-shieldable radio-frequency technology capable of detecting vehicles in places where other systems are less effective; a center that is always operational, at the service of the customer at any time of the day; a LoJack security team that supports the Police Forces in the field in locating, recovering and returning the vehicle to the owner.

“The integration with our telematic solutions will further strengthen protection, allowing intervention to be even more effective and rapid”, he concludes. Braga. “A speed that often allows the search to be successfully completed before the vehicle is dismantled and all traces of it are definitively lost”.