consult the definitive register for the PASO 2023 elections

The National Electoral Chamber (CNE) published the definitive standard so that citizens can see in which establishment and table they should vote on Sunday, August 13 in the elections Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Compulsory (PASO). In Neuquén, two national deputies and a parliamentarian from Parlasur are elected.

The National Electoral Chamber made available the definitive register for the elections in which the candidates to compete in October for the Presidency, Parlasur and seats in the Chamber of Deputies and in some provinces also in the Senate.

Citizens in a position to vote may consult the data on the place and polling station provided for the STEP of August 13. The definitive register can be consulted on the website www.electoral.gob.ar and at www.padron.gob.ar.

To do this, the voter must introduce your number in the system document, genre, district where you vote and enter a verification code. Based on these data, the citizen will know the establishment and the table in which he must pay.

The highest electoral court remarked that when voting for the copy of the The document must be equal to or later than the one in the register and clarified that the “DNI on your cell phone” is not valid to vote.

A total of 35,394,425 citizens are on the electoral roll for national elections and the province of Buenos Aires concentrates 37.04% of the electorate.

The electoral schedule establishes that the Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primaries (PASO) will take place on August 13, while the general ones will be held on October 22: If in the presidential election there is not a winner according to what is established in the Electoral Code, the second round is set for November 19.

With Argentine News Agency





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

