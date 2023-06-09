Contemporary art appears in new Spider-Man movie

8 minutes to read

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse features easter eggs from the art world in the first 15 minutes

Released this week in Brazilian theaters, the sequel to Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse it followed the sophisticated animation of the previous feature and, in the usual easter eggs of the franchise, the world of plastic arts was present.

The film, by producers Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, begins narrated by the character Gwen Stacy, the spider woman, who faces suffering for the death of her best friend Peter Parker and the persecution of the police who blame her for the accident. , added to the dilemma of hiding his true identity from his father who is one of the policemen engaged in the capture of Spider Woman.

Next, Gwen is led to the villainous Adrian Toomes, aka the Vulture, who is attacking the Guggenheim Museum in Manhattan, New York. This is how referrals begin.

When faced with the Vulture, Gwen discovers that he is from another dimension, from Renaissance Italy, and is constituted as one of the drawings on parchment by the artist Leonardo da Vinci. During the fight scenes between Gwen and the Vulture, which run the length of the museum’s exhibition hall, the duo destroys one of the most famous sculptures by contemporary artist Jeff Koons and at that moment a quick dialogue is established in which the Vulture questions whether it is this is what is meant by art in her dimension, while Gwen responds that art now mocks art itself.

In the next scene, the spider woman sees herself saving the museum building, the visitors and also the police helicopter that fell when attacked by the villain. Wrapped in the web inches from the ground, visitors look at the aircraft and launch an uncompromising “I think It’s a Banksy” (in Portuguese, “I think it’s a Banksy”).

The scene is fast and in the face of so many stimuli and a captivating and sophisticated animation, the references can go unnoticed by those who are not familiar with the debates in the art world. Let’s go to the details!

Leonardo da Vinci drawings

Leonardo da Vinci can be considered the most famous artist in the history of art. Author of the emblematic Monalisa, which receives frequent reinterpretations over the years, da Vinci was an exponent of art in the Renaissance.

His drawings feature prominently in his legacy, with more than 7,000 pages of drawings, notes and studies documented in notebooks known as codices.

In Leonardo da Vinci: the synthesis of the Renaissance, Diogo Barros states that “with ambitious engineering projects, musical instruments, flying objects, military artillery and many other areas, the codices carry a legacy that crossed generations and surpassed the limits of their paintings: it is about the legacy of ideas, which gave Leonardo the nickname of genius, even if most of these projects did not gain materiality beyond the sketches.”

“Among Leonardo’s most interesting mechanical designs are flying objects. The artist-inventor devoted himself to observing diverse types of birds and bats, designing a variety of wings and human-scale machines that combined these different anatomies.”

The Vulture is one of Spider-Man’s oldest rivals, he wears a bird costume that in this film adopts a sepia aspect, characteristic of ancient parchments, long wings and sharp feathers that are used as weapons.

Jeff Koons and the Art Debate

Jeff Koons is part of the list of artists already considered the best paid and famous on the international contemporary circuit. Another nickname already attributed to him is the “darling of Hollywood“.

Koons is an American artist with a variety of controversial works, either for the “readymades” (works of art made with everyday objects), which always generate curiosity and raise energetic comments from the public, or for the series “Made In Heaven” (1989 ) in which he portrays himself in erotic scenes with his wife at the time, or even through the commercial and monumental aspect of other creations, such as the Balloon Dogs.

This latest series of works began in 1994 and has had several versions over the years. They are pieces in polished and mirrored stainless steel with transparent coating in different dimensions, from the small ones displayed on tables or pedestals, to those that occupy almost an entire exhibition room.

Considered tacky by some and genius by others, the artist won the record in 2019 for the highest price paid for the work of a living artist, when Christie’s in New York hit the hammer at the bid of US$ 91 million (about R$ 363, 63 million) for the “Rabbit” sculpture.

In the Spider-Man movie, the piece in question is a Balloon Dog in pink. It is comical to imagine the judgment that an artist or a character in a classic work of art would make when traveling in time, without following the evolution of history and coming across a large, shiny, mirrored monument exposed in an individual exhibition in a large art museum. This is the takeaway from the scene presented in the film.

The concept of art in the 15th and 16th centuries was based, roughly speaking, on issues such as symmetry, beauty and especially the manual character, with gradual construction and improvement. Contemporary art is governed by other principles such as concept, breaking taboos, social criticism or spectacle, for example. In the case of Jeff Koons, the creations operate in the logic of the spectacle and alongside artists like Damien Hirst, the manufactured loses its turn to the contracted teams that perform the assembly of the physical part of the pieces, which is far from the crystallized idea in the sense common belief that art is only art when made under Renaissance principles.

Banksy

Banksy is also a controversial artist, but for different reasons. The first is uncertainty about his identity. Different guesses have already pointed out what the identity of the artist would be, but the official revelation was never made, which opens the possibility that Banksy is a single person or a team of artists.

In any case, its practice manifests itself against exclusionary social systems that use art in an undemocratic way. Hence the choice for urban art, in which his work is accessible to all because it is made in the public space – despite the constant appropriations of the art market.

His work sometimes questions politics, social standards, machismo, but he is also brilliant in poetically appropriating objects present on the street and creating a metalanguage between the drawing and the real object.

A well-known part of his work is the reinterpretations of famous works from the history of art. In “Show Me The Monet”, makes a reference to Monet’s work based on the pun between the words Monet (name of the plastic artist) and Money (money, in English). Here we see a clear and harsh criticism of consumption and the treatment given to the environment, which becomes secondary to the detriment of consumerist impulses.

In the Spider-Man film, the deduction that the helicopter was designed by Banksy may come from some of his works with the aircraft. An example is “Vandalised Oil (Choppers)” in which you intervene in a peaceful rural landscape with an armed war helicopter. The contrast is expressive and points to the catastrophic and aggressive effects of war, according to Sotheby’s.

In the film’s scene, the strangeness with a helicopter wrapped in a spider’s web in the middle of a museum’s exhibition room, makes the public imagine that it is an intervention by Banksy.

In the previous Spider-Man film, released in 2018, there is also a quick scene in which a pile of objects appears on the sidewalk as a result of an open portal to other dimensions. Passersby on the street, without understanding what it is about, express the same phrase “I think It’s a Banksy”, such is the artist’s fame with unusual urban interventions.

In addition to specific references to artists and works of art, this new release works with animations with different types of strokes and styles and walks between 3D modeling and 2D drawing, characteristic of the language of comics. In addition, it explores the colors and brushstrokes of the scenes as a way of expressing the feelings of the characters. The film, which is expected to continue in early 2024, is, in itself, a contemplative spectacle.

