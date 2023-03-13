ROME – The path that big brands that really want to bring innovation to the market must take was the central theme of “LetExpo”, the sustainable logistics fair that just took place in Verona. The event was also attended by Continental Italia with its managing director; Alessandro De Martino, who took part in the workshop “Security and Sustainability at the heart of the competitive scenario”.



Alessandro De Martino, CEO of Continental Italy

“We are one of the three or four companies in the world that develop the vehicles of the future thanks to the work we carry out together with the manufacturers – explained De Martino – We must try in every way to enhance them, and to do it in the best possible way we must join forces. Branched and extensive collaborations are necessary, because the complexity of each phase in the process of creating the technology to be implemented requires different skills and it is unthinkable that a single reality could have all the necessary resources at its disposal”.





Not only the creation of new technologies because once the innovation has been obtained it is necessary to dedicate oneself to the audience of end users. “If I think of Italy and our business on the tire market – added De Martino – I can’t help but underline our commitment to increasing the presence of dealers in the area, because customer assistance must be guaranteed every day. This is why we are expanding our collaborations with an ever-increasing number of operators. We provide end customers, especially fleets, with new solutions and ideas to apply technology as effectively as possible to their needs for economic competitiveness”.

Furthermore, technology must not be an end in itself but must always serve a goal and currently one of the most important is represented by the achievement of sustainability. “We are investing a lot in this field – underlined the CEO of Continental Italia – but this means working on the entire supply chain and therefore collaborating with all the operators who manage the life cycle of the tyre. All must be aligned to achieve a common result. There is a lot of talk about “competitive sustainability”, I prefer the expression “sustainable competitiveness”.





Today, green washing is no longer acceptable in large companies; you can no longer pretend. We really need to improve the situation, the commitments are serious and involve costs that must be accepted by the end customers. We are therefore working so that green innovation, in addition to being effective, is accepted by trying to combine environmental and economic sustainability in the best possible way”. Continental is committed to ensuring that technology, collaboration along the entire supply chain and sustainability are constantly enhanced by trying to make them usable by companies, thus helping them in their growth path. (Maurilio Rigo)