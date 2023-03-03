Home Entertainment continue to grow together Gertrude
Entertainment

continue to grow together Gertrude

by admin
continue to grow together Gertrude

Gertrude, Winter-Spring 2023 | Photo by Roni Kanani

Time goes by fast when you’re having fun /// Ruthie Milgrom and Neta Tevet opened the Gertrude’s first shop in Hamkin in 1991. In 1992, the Orna Vala restaurant opened roughly opposite, and in 1993 I landed on Michal Street, just in time to live the dream.
At Gertrude, you could find mainly overalls, which in the spirit of the time we wore with a Madrid model of Birkenstock (this is what we learned from the “Last Shout” section of Neely Landsman and Tamar Karvan in the city newspaper).

>>>
“Learn to swim,” her friend interrupted, “Get your driver’s license already, buy yourself a wrap skirt. Just stop acting like a little girl.”
(One of us, Neely Landsman and Tamar Karvan, book version, 2001)

>>>
You can say we grew up together: 32 years later you can still find Gertrude jumpsuits, but they are no longer the main stars. The main stars are the home collections designed over the years by several local designers.
For the last three years she has been the designer of the house Tal Rosenfarb, a graduate of Shanker’s 2016 class, who immediately after graduating became a designer for Com il Fou and from there continued to Gertrude. Rosenfarb is also the one responsible for the abundance of inspiration from the men’s closet in the latest collections.

>>>
Besides reminiscing (soon we will dive into the photos from the archive sent to me by Roni Kanaani) there is also a very contemporary assumption:
***20% discount on the new collection with the code shelly20 for a week (until next Thursday, 2/3, at midnight)***
Wait, there’s more information. Get over your attention deficit for a second, it’s short:
– If you fell in love with an end-of-season item, don’t worry: in addition to the regular discounts, there is an additional 15% discount with the code 15OFF (this code is valid until the end of February).
– If you want to use both codes, you will have to do it in separate purchases, but you can request in the comments that they combine the shipping for you (free shipping).

See also  «Latin America», the noir of the D'Innocenzo brothers is the last Italian in competition

>>>
Regards from your youth, or: Roni Kanaani Gertrud camera:

Winter 2015
Summer 2017
Summer 2019
Winter 2010
Summer 2015
vintage 2008

>>>
If you are in the business of buying, here is a suggestion to focus on:

/// Oversized jacket (It’s also available in navy blue with thin stripes. And by “have it” I mean “I have it”). It’s half price right now and there’s an additional 15% discount on it. My code won’t help here, but it’s a great price for this A cat that you can spend the next 32 years with.
/// A shirt that reminds me of Paris: Checks on one side, on the other the shoulders are a bit accentuated. It’s almost a romantic shirt. Just put on high-waisted jeans and sit down in a Parisian cafe.
/// A model that feels like sweatpants. These pants go up to a size 42, but I measured and they were great and I’m not a 42 in any universe (I’m betting on a 46).
/// Life is a long search for me The perfect white t-shirt: the one that will look great under a jacket in the spring and can hold the role of main heroine (with the help of some thin gold chains and one shell necklace) in the summer. This shirt is like that.

>>>
I think Scarlett Johansson wears Gertrude in Lost in Translation. I mean, obviously she’s not wearing Gertrude, but you know what I mean.

You may also like

Passed the Japanese Cosmetics Test Level 1! We...

TANGO music flywheel officially settled in Shanghai TX...

came to work Margaret Howell

Burger with bitter gourd ring… Weird menu at...

The movie “Countdown Say I Love You” is...

The live-action Peter Pan “Peter Pan and Wendy”...

Go bowling for a long time. How Rintaro...

They made my week the dresser

MEMORY TOYS Adventurer World Bounty Hunter Bloody Morlock...

Starting tomorrow! Seniors from Men’s Nonno were with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy