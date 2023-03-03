Gertrude, Winter-Spring 2023 | Photo by Roni Kanani

Time goes by fast when you’re having fun /// Ruthie Milgrom and Neta Tevet opened the Gertrude’s first shop in Hamkin in 1991. In 1992, the Orna Vala restaurant opened roughly opposite, and in 1993 I landed on Michal Street, just in time to live the dream.

At Gertrude, you could find mainly overalls, which in the spirit of the time we wore with a Madrid model of Birkenstock (this is what we learned from the “Last Shout” section of Neely Landsman and Tamar Karvan in the city newspaper).

>>>

“Learn to swim,” her friend interrupted, “Get your driver’s license already, buy yourself a wrap skirt. Just stop acting like a little girl.”

(One of us, Neely Landsman and Tamar Karvan, book version, 2001)

>>>

You can say we grew up together: 32 years later you can still find Gertrude jumpsuits, but they are no longer the main stars. The main stars are the home collections designed over the years by several local designers.

For the last three years she has been the designer of the house Tal Rosenfarb, a graduate of Shanker’s 2016 class, who immediately after graduating became a designer for Com il Fou and from there continued to Gertrude. Rosenfarb is also the one responsible for the abundance of inspiration from the men’s closet in the latest collections.

>>>

Besides reminiscing (soon we will dive into the photos from the archive sent to me by Roni Kanaani) there is also a very contemporary assumption:

***20% discount on the new collection with the code shelly20 for a week (until next Thursday, 2/3, at midnight)***

Wait, there’s more information. Get over your attention deficit for a second, it’s short:

– If you fell in love with an end-of-season item, don’t worry: in addition to the regular discounts, there is an additional 15% discount with the code 15OFF (this code is valid until the end of February).

– If you want to use both codes, you will have to do it in separate purchases, but you can request in the comments that they combine the shipping for you (free shipping).

>>>

Regards from your youth, or: Roni Kanaani Gertrud camera:

Winter 2015

Summer 2017

Summer 2019

Winter 2010

Summer 2015

vintage 2008

>>>

If you are in the business of buying, here is a suggestion to focus on:

/// Oversized jacket (It’s also available in navy blue with thin stripes. And by “have it” I mean “I have it”). It’s half price right now and there’s an additional 15% discount on it. My code won’t help here, but it’s a great price for this A cat that you can spend the next 32 years with.

/// A shirt that reminds me of Paris: Checks on one side, on the other the shoulders are a bit accentuated. It’s almost a romantic shirt. Just put on high-waisted jeans and sit down in a Parisian cafe.

/// A model that feels like sweatpants. These pants go up to a size 42, but I measured and they were great and I’m not a 42 in any universe (I’m betting on a 46).

/// Life is a long search for me The perfect white t-shirt: the one that will look great under a jacket in the spring and can hold the role of main heroine (with the help of some thin gold chains and one shell necklace) in the summer. This shirt is like that.

>>>

I think Scarlett Johansson wears Gertrude in Lost in Translation. I mean, obviously she’s not wearing Gertrude, but you know what I mean.