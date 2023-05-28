Contreras homers and drives in two runs in Brewers win over Giants

MILWAUKEE (AP) — William Contreras homered and drove in two runs and the Milwaukee Brewers held off the San Francisco Giants for a 7-5 win Sunday.

Owen Miller had two hits, scored twice and drove in two runs as Milwaukee won the final of a four-run series. Brian Anderson had two RBIs and Christian Yelich walked twice and scored twice.

The NL Central leaders have lost the previous three games against the Giants, with just two runs and 13 hits.

Mike Yastrzemski and Blake Sabol homered for San Francisco, which had won three straight and 10 of 12. Alex Cobb (4-2) allowed seven runs on seven hits in four innings in one of his worst starts of the season.

Milwaukee’s Colin Rea (2-3) allowed four runs on five hits in just over six innings. He struck out six and didn’t walk any.

