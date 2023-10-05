Controversial Cuban Presenter Reveals Carlucho’s Removal from Univista TV

Controversial Presenter Alex Otaola Reveals Departure of Carlucho from Univista TV

In a recent episode of his show, “Hello! Ota-Ola,” the controversial Cuban presenter Alex Otaola dropped a bombshell revelation. He announced that José Pérez Córdoba, better known as Carlucho, has been left out of Univista TV. Otaola specified that this information was confirmed by Iván Herrera, the owner of Univista Insurance, which is the parent company of Univista TV.

During the show, Otaola shared, “Gentlemen, I can now confirm some news. Today, I wrote to Iván Herrera, the absolute owner of Univista Insurance.” He explained that at the moment, only recorded programs are being aired on the online platform due to Herrera’s absence in Italy. Otaola shared that Herrera had ordered to “stop everything” until he returns to Miami.

Otaola also pointed out that, according to Herrera, despite Carlucho’s departure, Univista TV will continue to be on the air. “Yes, there is a big change in Univista TV, and Iván Herrera has confirmed it to me. That change is that José Carlucho, José Carlo, alias Carlucho, is left out. Yes, it is true Carlucho would be left out of Univista TV,” Otaola added.

The presenter went on to say, “Iván Herrera confirmed it to me when I asked him directly. Univista is open, but Carlucho would be left out, and he tells me: Likewise,” according to the conversation he had with the Cuban businessman and CEO of Univista.

Otaola stated that so far, Iván Herrera has not disclosed the reasons behind Carlucho’s departure from the Univista TV online platform. However, the news did not bring joy to the King of Gossip, as he acknowledged that, despite their differences, Carlucho is a hard-working man. “He is a guy who has put his soul, heart, and life into this. He is a guy who has gotten up in the morning, created a team, obtained sponsorships, and has promoted those sponsorships so that many families can earn a salary,” Otaola emphasized.

In addition to Carlucho, Otaola revealed that the actors and hosts Carlucho had brought to Univista TV would also no longer be part of the platform. The news has left many fans and followers wondering about the future direction of Univista TV.

It is unclear what the repercussions of Carlucho’s departure will be for Univista TV. As of now, Univista Insurance and its online platform remain operational, but the absence of Carlucho and his team will undoubtedly bring significant changes to the channel.

Carlucho’s departure from Univista TV marks a notable event in the Cuban television industry. The news has sparked discussions and debates among audiences, highlighting the influence and impact of online platforms in shaping the Cuban media landscape.

Editorial Cubans around the World.

