Controversial Map in “Barbie” Leads to Film Ban in Vietnam: Warner Bros. Downplays the Issue

Title: Controversial Map in “Barbie” Leads to Film’s Censorship in Vietnam, Warner Bros. Downplays Issue

Ho Chi Minh, Viet Nam – Warner Bros., the US production company, has addressed the controversy surrounding the map displayed in the movie “Barbie,” which has resulted in the film being banned in Vietnam due to its resemblance to Beijing’s claims over the disputed waters of the South China Sea.

A spokesperson from Warner Bros. stated that the map in “Barbie” is a child’s drawing created with crayons, representing a fantasy journey from the world of Barbie to the “real world.” The spokesperson emphasized that the intention behind the map was not to convey any political message, as reported by Variety magazine.

The contentious map showcases Asia in a different shape and proportion than actual maps, incorporating lines resembling the ones utilized by Beijing to assert its dominance over the South China Sea. These claims overlap with other countries in the region and have been a point of contention among nations.

Vietnam’s Department of Cinema, headed by Vi Kien Thanh, announced that the movie would not be distributed in the country. The decision was confirmed to the Thanh Nien news portal last Monday. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, “Barbie” was initially scheduled to premiere in Vietnam on July 21, paralleling the US release date.

The “U-shaped delimitation” featured on Beijing’s map, referred to as the “East Sea” in Vietnam, has long been a source of controversy between China and neighboring countries. Vietnam, alongside other nations, contests China‘s claims over the Spratly and Paracel Islands. Works and products displaying this map, known as the “cow’s tongue line” or “nine dots line,” are considered illegal in Vietnam, according to Pham Thu Hang, spokesperson for the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry.

The controversy surrounding the map has not been limited to “Barbie” alone. IMe Entertainment, the organizer of K-pop group Blackpink’s Asian tour, including a concert in Hanoi, recently issued a public apology for employing a similar controversial map on its website. This apology prompted an investigation in Vietnam.

“Barbie” joins the list of films banned by Vietnam for incorporating this controversial map. Prior examples include the animated film “Abominable” in 2019 and the action movie “Uncharted” in the previous year. Even the Australian spy series “Pine Gap” faced removal from the Netflix platform in 2021 due to the same reason.

Tensions between Beijing and Hanoi have intensified in recent years due to Chinese prospecting vessels intruding into Vietnamese territorial waters and occasional harassment of Vietnamese fishing vessels. Beijing claims the majority of the South China Sea and has constructed military facilities on various islets. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan partially dispute these claims.

As the controversy surrounding the map continues to affect cultural and entertainment products in Vietnam, the country remains vigilant in safeguarding its territorial integrity amidst ongoing regional conflicts over the South China Sea.

