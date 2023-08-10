Home » Controversial Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested and Released on Bail
Controversial Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested and Released on Bail

The controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested on Wednesday night but was later released after paying a $2,000 bail. The arrest came as a result of Daniel Hernández, the artist’s real name, failing to appear for a court date. He was held in prison for three hours before being released. The arrest was for charges of failure to appear and occurred months after Tekashi was assaulted at a gym in Florida. In March of this year, the rapper was attacked in the bathroom of a gym in Miami, resulting in injuries to his face, ribs, and back. Three individuals suspected of the assault were subsequently arrested.

Tekashi, who had previously pleaded guilty in 2019 to charges related to organized crime, possession of firearms, and drug trafficking associated with shootings and assaults in New York, was sentenced to two years in prison, five years of supervised release, and 300 hours of community service. Without a reduction in his sentence, he would have faced a mandatory minimum of 37 years in prison for orchestrating a shooting that resulted in the injury of an innocent witness.

Despite his criminal record, Tekashi served only 13 months in prison due to his cooperation with federal authorities. In March 2020, he was placed under house arrest, which ended on August 1, 2020.

This recent arrest has sparked controversy and interest among the public.

