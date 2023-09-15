Norwegian Princess Martha Louise announced that she has set a date for her upcoming wedding to the American “shaman,” Durek Verrett. The controversial couple’s union has been making headlines across multiple news outlets, as they prepare to walk down the aisle.

Princess Martha Louise, known for her unconventional choices, will finally tie the knot with Verrett, a self-proclaimed sixth-generation shaman. The couple has been open about their spiritual connection and how it has brought them closer together.

The news of their wedding date was first reported by Yahoo News, sparking curiosity among fans and the media alike. Princess Martha Louise and Verrett’s relationship has been under scrutiny since they went public with their romance, with many questioning the royal’s decision to align herself with a spiritual healer.

Despite the controversy surrounding their relationship, the couple remains committed and excited to exchange vows. Their wedding is expected to be an eccentric event, reflecting their unique personalities and blending traditional and spiritual elements.

Princess Martha Louise’s decision to marry Verrett has been met with mixed reactions, with some applauding her for following her heart and others expressing concern over the authenticity of Verrett’s claims as a shaman. Regardless, the couple is determined to embark on this new chapter of their lives together.

As the wedding approaches, the media frenzy surrounding the couple continues to grow. People are curious to see how traditional royal protocols will merge with Verrett’s spiritual practices. The bold choice of marrying a shaman has undoubtedly added an element of intrigue and controversy to the upcoming nuptials.

While some outlets have criticized the princess’s relationship, others have chosen to cover the royal wedding in a more neutral light. The couple’s impending union has become a talking point in the media, with many eagerly awaiting the wedding day.

As the excitement builds, there will surely be updates and further coverage on the highly anticipated royal wedding. Both avid supporters and curious onlookers alike will be keeping a close eye on this unconventional union between Princess Martha Louise and Durek Verrett, as they prepare to say “I do.”

