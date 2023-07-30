Controversy Erupts as Celebrities’ Use of iPhones at Samsung Event Raises Eyebrows

South Korean Actress Zhang Yuanying Faces Backlash for Using iPhone at Samsung Event

July 29, 2023 – Seoul, South Korea

Samsung, the renowned South Korean tech company, recently held a conference in Seoul to showcase its latest smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The event was attended by celebrities from various countries, including South Korean actress Zhang Yuanying and American actor Sydney Sweeney. However, a seemingly insignificant detail from the event has sparked a heated discussion on the internet.

During the event, Zhang Yuanying and Sydney Sweeney took a selfie with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, highlighting its new features. The photo was later posted on Instagram by Sweeney, with Zhang Yuanying also sharing it and adding a black heart emoji in the lower right corner. This emoji caught the attention of some netizens, who pointed out that it is unique to iPhones. They accused Zhang Yuanying of promoting a competitor’s product despite being invited to promote Samsung’s latest phone.

The incident drew comparisons with BTS member SUGA, who is known for his loyalty towards Samsung. In the past, he has explicitly requested to use a Samsung phone while taking photos with fans. The controversy surrounding Zhang Yuanying’s use of an iPhone led to a flood of comments on a Korean.net report about the incident. Many of these comments came from middle-aged men expressing disappointment and calling it a betrayal. Some even suggested that Zhang Yuanying should not be invited to future events due to this incident.

However, there were also netizens who defended Zhang Yuanying, claiming that the controversy over a simple emoji was absurd. The official Samsung account commented on the issue, stating that Zhang Yuanying is neither a spokesperson for Samsung nor did she take any photos at the event. They questioned what the problem was with her using an iPhone. Many netizens agreed with this sentiment, labeling the critics as jealous and accusing them of needlessly tormenting a young celebrity.

It remains to be seen how this controversy will affect Zhang Yuanying’s brand image and future collaborations with Samsung. Despite the backlash, the official Samsung account did not display any displeasure and defended the actress. The incident serves as a reminder that even seemingly trivial matters can spark controversy and evoke strong reactions from fans and netizens.

