Controversy over Adult Website Ad During Broadcast of “Gambito de Dama” on Cuban Television

Title: Controversy Erupts as Cuban Television Airs Adult Website Ad During “Gambito de Dama”

The recent airing of the fourth chapter of the popular sports series “Gambito de Dama” on the official channel Tele Rebelde de la Cuban television has ignited controversy among social media users. This uproar stemmed from an unexpected announcement of an adult website during the broadcast, catching several viewers off-guard.

Sandy Cancino, a concerned Facebook user, was among the first to alert everyone about the incident, highlighting that the address of an adult website was displayed on the lower right corner of the screen. Expressing his disbelief, Cancino questioned, “What is happening in this country?”

Cuban Internet users were left surprised and worried by Cancino’s post, questioning how unrelated and inappropriate content could find its way into the broadcast of a renowned series. “Gambito de Dama,” based on the Walter Tevis novel of the same name and starring Anya Taylor-Joy, has captivated audiences worldwide with its intriguing plot centered around the world of chess. However, this unforeseen incident has left Cuban viewers perplexed.

The origin of this unfortunate situation remains unknown, but some speculate that it may be a consequence of the widespread practice of illegal downloading and streaming from pirated sites in Cuba. This practice allows Cuban television to avoid paying for broadcasting rights but also exposes viewers to content outside the producers’ control.

As of now, Tele Rebelde’s management has not released an official statement addressing the incident, causing further anticipation and doubt among the audience. This lack of communication only adds to the ongoing controversy surrounding Cuban television, which has previously faced issues such as censorship, offensive messages to viewers, and sudden schedule changes for popular shows. The country’s sole radio broadcasting system, controlled by the Communist Party of Cuba, has often been the subject of criticism and discontent.

Adding to the string of controversies, in May, the official Artemisa newspaper’s Facebook page was hacked, leading to the publication of videos featuring a half-naked woman. The authorities soon admitted their violation of computer security protocols, acknowledging their responsibility in the incident.

While Cuban viewers eagerly await an explanation from Tele Rebelde regarding the adult website ad during “Gambito de Dama,” concerns about the state-controlled broadcasting system continue to grow. The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by Cuban television and its consumers, further raising questions about their rights as viewers in a media landscape controlled by the Communist Party.

