Controversy Surrounding Chocolate MC’s Support for Santa María Music Fest Sparks Debate Among Artists

Controversy Erupts After Chocolate MC Expresses Support for Santa María Music Fest

The recent public support extended by popular artist Chocolate MC towards the Santa María Music Fest has stirred up a storm of controversy, leading to various artists sharing their thoughts on the matter. One such artist, known as “The Goddess,” recently spoke out about the issue during an interview on the YouTube channel “Moliendo Chatarra Podcast.”

During the interview, the Cuban singer expressed her confusion about Chocolate MC’s decision to align himself with the festival. “If you ask me why Choco is doing this, I swear to God that I don’t know,” she openly admitted.

The podcast host further fueled the discussion by suggesting that Chocolate MC was primarily motivated by financial gain and also highlighted ongoing legal issues, including a deportation process. In response to these claims, The Goddess stated, “But Choco doesn’t know that when he arrives in Cuba, they will double him in two, three, four times. With these people, there is no way to be well.”

She went on to express her disappointment with artists failing to recognize that aligning with a dictatorship regime would not lead to positive results. “I do not know to what extent these situations will continue, and the truth is that it is unfortunate that artists do not realize that we are not going anywhere that way. With the dictatorship, absolutely nothing can be accomplished,” The Goddess explained.

She reiterated her stance on the matter, firmly stating, “I finished with Cuba a long time ago…What I lived in Cuba was enough for me, and I understood that with the dictatorship, you don’t negotiate, you don’t talk. These people never face you, they will never listen to you.”

The Goddess also confirmed that she has not received any proposals to participate in the Santa María Music Fest, scheduled to take place from August 17 to 20. She attributed this lack of invitation to her refusal to engage in any form of deception or manipulation.

As the controversy surrounding Chocolate MC’s support for the Santa María Music Fest continues to divide opinions, artists like The Goddess emphasize their disillusionment with dictatorships and their determination to distance themselves from such oppressive systems.

With tensions escalating within the music industry, it remains to be seen how this controversy will affect the upcoming festival and its participants.

