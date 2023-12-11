Controversy Surrounding Rene Liu’s “Courtyard House” in Beijing Sparks Heated Discussions on Social Media

Rene Liu Responds to Rumors About “Beijing Siheyuan” Video

On December 10, the topic “Rene Liu Beijing Siheyuan” was trending on Weibo’s hot search list. The buzz started after a video was posted by a Weibo user claiming that celebrity Rene Liu had purchased a courtyard house near Qianmen, Beijing, for 40 million yuan, which was now worth hundreds of millions.

The video quickly gained attention and sparked heated discussions among netizens. Some questioned the authenticity of the claims, stating that the property was not actually a courtyard house but a small book bar with only three rooms and no yard. Others claimed to have visited the store before, recalling a small bookstore near the Sanli River in Beijing.

On the evening of December 10, Rene Liu took to her Weibo account to address the matter directly. She clarified that the property in question was not a courtyard house but the Spring Breeze Bookstore, which was opened by her husband and a few friends a few years ago. She explained that they had rented a small space to pursue their dream of owning a bookstore and expressed her support for their endeavor.

In response to the controversy, Chengyou also commented on the situation, simply stating, “Beep beep beep beep: valuable.” Another user, Distant offshore, expressed support for celebrities as long as they paid taxes and abided by the law.

It seems that the misunderstanding regarding the nature of the property has been cleared up, with Rene Liu setting the record straight and expressing her support for her husband’s business venture.