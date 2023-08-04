Title: Yordy Reyna Faces Controversy as Accusations of Affair Surface

Subtitle: Torpedo Moscow Striker Reacts Amidst Scandal

Yordy Reyna, a notable striker for Torpedo Moscow, finds himself entangled in a new controversy after being accused by Jonathan Horna (Youna) of spending the night with his partner and the mother of his daughter, Samahara Lobatón. This accusation has caused quite a stir within the football community, as the conflictive couple from the United States exposed the alleged affair on the popular program ‘Amor y Fuego.’

In an attempt to defend his reputation, Yordy Reyna addressed the allegations through his Instagram account. The Russian Premier League member changed the status of his account to “private,” restricting access to only acquaintances and limiting interaction with those who are not personally known to him. This move is seen as an effort to shield himself from the attacks of his detractors who have already started questioning him.

The controversy began when Samahara Lobatón appeared on various television programs, including ‘Amor y Fuego,’ where she shared screenshots of conversations implying a close relationship between the soccer player and Melissa Klug’s daughter. While Samahara denied any affair with Yordy Reyna, her partner stood firm in his accusations, even sarcastically remarking on her parenting abilities.

Yordy Reyna, who is currently seeking a return to the Peruvian national team, hopes that by taking these precautionary measures on social media, he can avoid being labeled a “womanizer” in the eyes of the public. Despite the ongoing scandal, he maintains his innocence and remains committed to rebuilding his image.

This recent controversy surrounding Yordy Reyna has sparked widespread interest among fans and analysts alike. With the sports community closely following the developments, it remains to be seen how this situation will impact his career and relationship with Torpedo Moscow, as he strives to regain a place in the Peruvian national team.

